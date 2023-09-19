Eve Black & Associates Inc., BCBS team to aid Sampson County Department of Aging

Ashley Honeycutt of Eve Black and Associates inc. was on site, having also been a key player in organizing the event.

Those at the booths, informing the seniors of what they offered remained engaged with he consitent flow of seniors visiting the many booths had to offer.

Sampson County seniors turned out in droves to take advantage of all that the free Senior Health & Community Fair had to offer.

Held Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Senior Health & Community Fair garnered an enormous turnout as seniors lined up around the sidewalk, waiting to take advantage of all it had to offer. Put together through a joint effort from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Eve Black & Associates Inc., the organizers were thrilled with the turnout.

They were also thrilled with the money raised from the event, having raised $7,411, with 100% of that sum going to the Sampson County Department of Aging. This donation, having been made possible by the partnership to hold an event that was already focused on helping seniors, will go towards assisting seniors in the county even more.

The ability to donate every cent of the proceeds was possible because the two hosting organizations, Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC and Eve Black & Associates Inc., paid to use the venue and covered the costs of all preparations without using any of the money raised to pay back the price of throwing the fair.

So, all the money made from organizations that paid to rent a booth or advertise at the event, and any raffle ticket sales or donation money, goes straight to the Sampson County Department of Aging.

Lunch and a new lunchbox were also provided, in addition to the health and community providers present to help inform and advise senior citizens about healthcare resources and social opportunities. In addition to all these offerings, some on-site services were available.

Providing free blood pressure screenings and free EKGs, Heather Kaleher of the Goshen Medical Center felt that the event did have an impact, saying, “I really like doing this because it gives me a chance to be out in the community and see their needs.”

The experience had further significance, as she continued, “It also helps us get a little bit of a better idea of what we can do in our facility, or each of us in our jobs, to help them out and make them healthier.”

This was the overwhelming sentiment of seniors and providers at the event, feeling that the event had an effect that would go beyond just the day.

Living up to its billing, the event did have a community aspect to it, as local organizations also set up booths to share their clubs for seniors that offer social opportunities and activities to be a part of. For instance, the Golden Age Fun Club rented a booth to share information about their organization and hopefully add to their ranks.

“Our organization started in 1975, and when we joined about 20 years ago, there were about 70 people involved. We were down to about eight, and now we’re back up to 15. It seems like people don’t want to get old anymore,” quipped the club president, Rod Roderick.

Roderick continued, “We are growing, and we’re going to have an open house on November 17, so this event has really helped in terms of getting the word back out there – it’s really done a lot more than I thought it would.”

Included in the myriad other booths, the Red Cross was in attendance in case any attendees were interested in giving blood. The first to do so, Michelle Raynor, shared, “I feel like everyone who’s capable should donate blood.”

She continued, addressing the event itself, ” It was awesome to get more information on things that we need, are things that the people at these booths know about. So, there were a lot of care and hospitals and things like that here, and there are a lot of people who need this information. So, we also try to pass it on to someone else.”

“I was worried that people wouldn’t come out, but I think this has just been wonderful. It’s been absolutely fabulous,” said Eve Black-Venters of the success of the event she worked so hard to bring to fruition.

Any fear of a poor turnout proved to be unnecessary, as the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center was packed full of pleased seniors at the event put together by Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC and Eve Black and Associates Inc. to benefit the Department of Aging with 100% of the money raised.