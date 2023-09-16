Program aims to grow small business tech opportunities

Google, as a company, has connects to countless projects thanks to it’s continued technological advancement. Taking that expertise and using it to help grow businesses is one of its known practices and they’re bringing one those programs to Sampson County.

Small business owners are being encouraged by the town of Roseboro to mark their calendars for a, ‘transformative opportunity!’ They recently made a thrilling announcement to introduce the upcoming event happening in Roseboro — Grow with Google.

The purpose of the program is to help grow small businesses by ensuring that have equal access to technological opportunities, through free digital skills coaching and workshops. Since North Carolina is currently one of the states selected for the Grow with Google campaign they’re coming to Sampson.

The event itself will be hosted for two-days in Roseboro on Oct. 17-18. On those days attendees have access to a trained representative who works with entrepreneurs in navigating Google and the resources made available to them.

Day one includes in-person Google workshops designed to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital age.

On day two, NC Grow with Google digital coach, Tierra Norwood, will provide one-on-one assistance, guiding business owners in setting up their Google presence, crafting impactful landing page websites, and much more. Best of all, this invaluable resource is entirely free for everyone.

Google’s reason for coming to North Carolina came following the City of Wilson and Historic Downtown Wilson being selected to lead a new partnership. That partnership was with Google and Main Street America to provide the Grow with Google trainings to these small business all over the state.

For anyone looking to see what additional workshop topics are coming up over the next couple of months or to schedule a one-on-one session with Norwood, visit www.events.withgoogle.com/digital-coach-tierra-nc/

Grow with Google was launched in 2017, and since, it has trained more than eight million Americans on digital skills. Through a network of more than 9,000 partner organizations, including local libraries, schools, and nonprofits.

Main Street America is an independent subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and is the national coordinating organization for a nationwide network of state coordinating Main Street programs and over 2,000 local, Main Street programs. With the belief that Main Streets are for everyone, Main Street America provides leadership and resources that help local communities respond to the evolving needs and opportunities of their revitalizing downtowns and commercial districts to create places of shared prosperity, access to equal opportunity, and inclusive engagement.

