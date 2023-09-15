Courtesy photo

Another agriculture spill in Clinton has resulted in charges against a truck driver.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of an agriculture spill located in the roadway of Railroad Street extending onto Lisbon Street toward Butler Avenue.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered an apparent agriculture spill at the location, consisting of animal waste. The driver and truck had left the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that an independent contractor for Smithfield Foods, James Lowery-Ivey, driver for Ivey’s Trucking out of St. Pauls, picked up a sludge trailer from Smithfield Foods and failed to make sure the trailer was secure before leaving the location. As the driver left the location, the contents of the trailer spilled onto the roadway.

After speaking with Smithfield representatives and the owner of Ivey’s Trucking the driver was identified.

Soles Automotive Towing out of Fayetteville responded to the scene to clean up the spill. Clinton police and fire department personnel assisted with the road closure and traffic control until the cleanup was completed.

The driver of the semi-truck, James Lowery-Ivey, 27, of St. Pauls, was charged with failing to secure load and unintentional littering.

A report has been sent to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for follow-up, according to Clinton Police officials.