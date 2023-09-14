A Union Intermediate School teacher’s efforts to get the air conditioning fixed in her classroom sparked a social media frenzy after long-time fifth-grade teacher Sandra Peterson’s dilemma prompted her husband to go online and inform the public. Two posts generated more than 50 comments and reactions in response to the HVAC-related issue.

With highs of up to 100-plus degrees during the first few weeks of school — and highs still floating around 90 degrees here in the third week of classes — those coming across the story on social media were quick to offer their support for the teacher and the children in her class.

Responses offering prayers and blessings for the teacher were plentiful. Comments such as “Hang in there!” and “Bless her and those children!” were readily found on the Facebook messages noting the teacher’s plight. One individual even asked if they could buy a fan to be used in the classroom.

There was also a collective frustration about the conditions, with responses like, “We must do better for teachers and students!” and “Totally unacceptable.”

When contacted to discuss the lack of air conditioning and the difficulty of the issue, Peterson declined comment, directing questions to administrators at the Sampson County Schools central office. System policy notes that all questions be directed to Valerie Newton, the system’s director of Communications and Family Engagement.

Attempts to talk directly with Newton prompted, instead, a return email with statements from the system, and efforts to reach the system’s auxilliary services director Mark Hammond by phone to question the air condition situation were also responded to by Newton via email, with Hammond’s statement.

“Of the approximately 600 HVAC units in the district, we only have a couple of individual classroom units that are not functioning at full capacity,” the emailed statement reads. “Of those units, work is currently being done to either change out, repair, or replace the unit. Where needed, the air can be redirected, or floor fans can be used. Overall, the district is in great shape with very few HVAC problems, unlike some larger school systems that are experiencing entire buildings without air.”

The provided remarks continued, “At UIS, there is one individual classroom without fully functioning air. That individual classroom unit should have its work completed within the week. That classroom was given the option to move to another room with fully functioning air but the teacher chose not to; floor fans were brought into the room to help with circulation. At no time, was the room entirely without air.”

In addition to addressing the HVAC issues at UIS, the statement made mention of a similar issue at another county school.

“At LHS (Lakewood High), there is one individual classroom without fully functioning air. That individual classroom unit requires a replacement part, which has been ordered. The maintenance department will work with school administration where needed to redirect air or add floor fans to the classroom,” the document stated.

The statement ends with the quotes from Hammond, “Our focus is to repair or replace any HVAC unit that is not functioning at full capacity as soon as possible,” says Mark Hammond, SCS auxiliary services director. “We have no foreseeable indication of when a particular unit may go offline which can delay repair or replacement. Additionally, we are no different than any other school system, or private company that is at the mercy of the supply chain and availability of products. As soon as a needed part is delivered to us, the maintenance team works immediately to make the necessary repairs to bring the unit fully back online.”