Land transfers
Drewery, Jermaine, Drewery, Jermaine L. Jr., Shives, Amanda, Shives, Amanda A., Tarascio, Lucille to Bautista, Eusebia Ramirez, Ramirez, Eusebia Bautista
Brewer, Deborah Caroline to Brewer, Danny Lee
Autry, Richard Keith, Tr, Autry, William Reed, Estate, Braswell, Karen Autry, Tr, Smith, Deborah Autry, Tr, William Reed Autry Family Trust to JFC Partnership LLC
Hicks, Susan H. to Miller, Dean Ray, Miller, Maureen Coates
Gamino, Jesus, Gamino, Maria to Gamino, Jesus, Gamino, Maria
Pope, Carolyn Lee, Pope, Thomas Frank to Crumpler Plastic Pipe, Inc.
Harper, Mary Shauna, Harper, Michael James to Brewington, Holly Michele, Brewington, Micah Ashford
Campos, Angelina Serrano, Campos, Laurencio, Serrano, Angelina Campos to Campos, Abigail Serrano, Serrano, Abigail Campos
Callejas, Leonel Alejandro Gomez, Gomez, Leonel Alejandro Callejas to De Gomez, Maria Marcos Callejas Vda, Vda, Maria Marcos Callejas De Gomez
Banegas, Teresa, Banegas, Teresa Sagrario Meza, Meza, Teresa Sagrario Banegas to Jose, Maria Meza, Meza, Maria Jose
Wood, Larry B., Wood, Linda W. to Hyz, Patricia, Scott, Buddy
Martin, Cecil, Estate, Martin, Cecil Michael, Martin, Debbie S., Martin, George Allison, Martin, George Allison, Exr, Martin, Jane T., Nester, Larry Douglas, Nester, Marie M. to Daughtry Real Property Investments
Baggett, Glenn Alphonsus, Baggett, Jennifer Thornton to Baggett, George William
Serrano, Ezequiel to Serrano, Alfonso
Clayton and Alice Straughn Revocable Trust, Straughn, Clayton Lee, Tr, to Straughn, Clayton Lee, Straughn, Garrison Lee
Bunce, Rhett, Mbr/Mgr, CBS Ventures LLC to Melvin, Joseph C.
Bailey and Associates Inc. Mgr/Mbr, Circle Plaza at Newton Grove LLC to Bailey & Fuller Properties LLC
Allen, Donna Marie, Gunn, Jacqueline A. to Lopez, Martina Vega, Vega, Martina Lopez
Bledsoe, Joseph Earl, Heir, Bledsoe, Linda Faecke, Estate, Cook, Julee Teresa, Cook, Julee Teresa, Admr, Cook, Miller Stephen, Kwist, Betty Anna Bledsoe, Heir, Woodworth, Connie Rene, Heir, Woodworth, Connie Rene Bledsoe, Heir, Woodworth, Larry, Heir to Sandhills Real Estate Holdings LLC, Taylor, Heather Nicole
Rimel, Harry Edward, Rimel, Judy to Rimel, Harry Edward, Rimel Judy
Sutton, Betty C., Sutton, Larry Owen to Larry and Betty Sutton Living Trust, Sutton, Betty Cashwell, Tr, Sutton, Larry Owen, Tr
Marriage licenses
Brenda Berenice Alcocer Torres to Carmelo Licona Ramos
Monica Lee Baldwin to Thomas Ryan Harris
Kristie Ann Jackson to William Sherrill Strickland