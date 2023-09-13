Land transfers

Drewery, Jermaine, Drewery, Jermaine L. Jr., Shives, Amanda, Shives, Amanda A., Tarascio, Lucille to Bautista, Eusebia Ramirez, Ramirez, Eusebia Bautista

Brewer, Deborah Caroline to Brewer, Danny Lee

Autry, Richard Keith, Tr, Autry, William Reed, Estate, Braswell, Karen Autry, Tr, Smith, Deborah Autry, Tr, William Reed Autry Family Trust to JFC Partnership LLC

Hicks, Susan H. to Miller, Dean Ray, Miller, Maureen Coates

Gamino, Jesus, Gamino, Maria to Gamino, Jesus, Gamino, Maria

Pope, Carolyn Lee, Pope, Thomas Frank to Crumpler Plastic Pipe, Inc.

Harper, Mary Shauna, Harper, Michael James to Brewington, Holly Michele, Brewington, Micah Ashford

Campos, Angelina Serrano, Campos, Laurencio, Serrano, Angelina Campos to Campos, Abigail Serrano, Serrano, Abigail Campos

Callejas, Leonel Alejandro Gomez, Gomez, Leonel Alejandro Callejas to De Gomez, Maria Marcos Callejas Vda, Vda, Maria Marcos Callejas De Gomez

Banegas, Teresa, Banegas, Teresa Sagrario Meza, Meza, Teresa Sagrario Banegas to Jose, Maria Meza, Meza, Maria Jose

Wood, Larry B., Wood, Linda W. to Hyz, Patricia, Scott, Buddy

Martin, Cecil, Estate, Martin, Cecil Michael, Martin, Debbie S., Martin, George Allison, Martin, George Allison, Exr, Martin, Jane T., Nester, Larry Douglas, Nester, Marie M. to Daughtry Real Property Investments

Baggett, Glenn Alphonsus, Baggett, Jennifer Thornton to Baggett, George William

Serrano, Ezequiel to Serrano, Alfonso

Clayton and Alice Straughn Revocable Trust, Straughn, Clayton Lee, Tr, to Straughn, Clayton Lee, Straughn, Garrison Lee

Bunce, Rhett, Mbr/Mgr, CBS Ventures LLC to Melvin, Joseph C.

Bailey and Associates Inc. Mgr/Mbr, Circle Plaza at Newton Grove LLC to Bailey & Fuller Properties LLC

Allen, Donna Marie, Gunn, Jacqueline A. to Lopez, Martina Vega, Vega, Martina Lopez

Bledsoe, Joseph Earl, Heir, Bledsoe, Linda Faecke, Estate, Cook, Julee Teresa, Cook, Julee Teresa, Admr, Cook, Miller Stephen, Kwist, Betty Anna Bledsoe, Heir, Woodworth, Connie Rene, Heir, Woodworth, Connie Rene Bledsoe, Heir, Woodworth, Larry, Heir to Sandhills Real Estate Holdings LLC, Taylor, Heather Nicole

Rimel, Harry Edward, Rimel, Judy to Rimel, Harry Edward, Rimel Judy

Sutton, Betty C., Sutton, Larry Owen to Larry and Betty Sutton Living Trust, Sutton, Betty Cashwell, Tr, Sutton, Larry Owen, Tr

Marriage licenses

Brenda Berenice Alcocer Torres to Carmelo Licona Ramos

Monica Lee Baldwin to Thomas Ryan Harris

Kristie Ann Jackson to William Sherrill Strickland