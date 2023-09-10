Jubran installs second public art piece in past month

The first piece of the sculpture began to rise with the help of a crane, as Hanna Jubran’s second installment in Sampson County got underway.

As with the first installation, Hanna Jubran was very hands-on with the process of adding his work to the landscape of Clinton. ‘Earth, Water, Fire, Wind #2’ took its place on Friday morning following last month’s installment of ‘Waterdrop.’

The man behind the piece wanted to be sure the two-pieces were flush against each other, not off by even a hair.

Artist Hanna Jubran made a return to Sampson County on Friday morning to install the second of his public art pieces after the planned installation date had to be postponed due to weather. Jubran’s destination was All-American Park in Clinton, just off Fayetteville Street, to add his “Earth, Water, Fire, Wind” sculpture to the landscape of the park and the city.

On the same patch of land as the “All-American City” sign, the landmark has been added to welcome motorists to Clinton, similar to Jubran’s recently installed “Waterdrop” sculpture on the campus of Sampson Community College.

Having this sculpture bolted down brings to fruition a plan for two pieces of public art to be installed, a joint initiative by the City of Clinton, Sampson Community College, the SCC Foundation, and the Sampson Arts Council, who formed a team to make the idea of having more public art a reality.

Lisa Turlington of the SCC Foundation expressed her thoughts upon the completion of the installment process, saying, “It’s a beautifully whimsical piece with deep meaning, certainly perfect to be a part of the entrance into downtown Clinton.” She added, “It has a lot of exposure with a lot of traffic passing by here, and it’s just great to add another one of his pieces to our town.”

“The public art provides a uniqueness in our communities, and it’s freely accessible to people,” added Kara Donatelli of the Sampson Arts Council. “So we hope they will come out and view the piece and come up close to it. We hope to drive by and see people taking photos with it.”

She continued, “There’s also an economic impact related to the public art, as it really does bring people from outside the community into the community so they can see it. The piece is an awesome attraction and a complement to this location.”

Turlington added, “I think it’s a great photo op, too, I can envision kids out here taking prom pictures and that sort of thing.”

The sculpture itself was installed in two separate steel pieces that join togetherr to stand approximately 14 feet tall. In discussing the inspiration for the piece, Jubran made clear his fascination with the elements. The “Waterdrop” sculpture was more specific to water. However, Jubran expressed that, “This sculpture deals with the earth, water, fire, and wind and the four elements in harmony.”

Nature and the elements are a through line in Jubran’s work.

“I’ve been working with this concept for at least 20 years; I have many sculptures on the same theme, with a variation in terms of form complexity,” he explained. “They vary, you know, from steel to wood carving to stainless steel bronze pieces on a small scale from 15 inches to 20 feet.”

His artist statement on the piece explains, “I want the viewer to be able to transcend the formal qualities of the sculpture and freely engage in its intrinsic meaning of symbolism and metaphors,” as he hopes the piece inspires joy and depth of thought.

Having made multiple trips to Sampson County, Jubran said, “I installed one last month at Sampson Community College — and now this is here in Clinton for the audience. So, the people of the city, they can go out and enjoy both pieces by driving around the city. So I’m very happy, and I hope you’re enjoying it.”