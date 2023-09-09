We as Believers, have three significant enemies. They are, the World, our Flesh and the Devil. The world refers to the different value systems that are opposed to GOD. The world caters to the lust of the flesh, that lust of the eyes and the pride of life. The flesh is our bodies and old nature that we inherited from Adam. It is a nature that is opposed to GOD and can do nothing to please GOD.

The devil, on the other hand, is our most dangerous enemy. He is so dangerous that he has many names in an attempt to be like GOD. The word “devil” means he is an accuser of Believers as he accuses GOD”s people before GOD’s throne both day and night. (Rev.12:7-11) The devil is also called Satan, which means “adversary.” As Satan, he relishes in being the enemy of GOD. He is also called the tempter, the murderer and liar, an angel of light, the god of this world, and the prince of the air.” Today, more than ever, we see and are experiencing all of the manifestations of who he is. From the pulpit, in schools, in business, in government and on every street corner.

Satan/devil/tempter/accuser/adversary/prince/god is one created being. He is not eternal as GOD is. He is not all-knowing, all powerful, or everywhere possible like GOD is. He is able to accomplish so much in so many different parts of the world because he is so well organized. JESUS told us Satan has a kingdom which is organized with principalities (rulers), powers (authorities), rulers of the darkness of this world (world leaders and government leaders) and spiritual wickedness in high places (fallen angels/demons). Today, right now, his organization is on full alert.

Where did he come from? The answer can be surmised when you study Ezekiel 28:13-19, Isaiah 14:12-14 and Revelations 12:7-11. A careful study of these whole books of the Bible along with the Book of Daniel and Job gives us a clear picture of where this enemy of GOD and us came from and how he operates. Simply put, this enemy was created by GOD as an angel of praise. He was right up there with Gabriel and Michel as one of GOD”s cherubims. His name in heaven was Lucifer and his merchandise, (looks, musical instruments, voice, talents and abilities.) His pride caused him to believe he could be like GOD His appeal was so great that one third of all the angels in heaven followed and believed him. There was a war in heaven and Michael and his angels fought against Lucifer (called dragon in Revelation). That old serpent, Lucifer, called the Devil and Satan was cast out of heaven and his angels were cast out with him.

Today Lucifer has many earthly names, as mentioned before. His followers are now called demons who are able to transform themselves into angels of light. They all use many types of weapons to blind and deceive the people of the world. Satan and his demons use weapons that are cunning, baffling, deceitful, and hurtful. They are designed to steal, kill and destroy.

Everything that is going on today is because of the spiritual warfare Satan/devil has employed against this world. He still believes he can be like GOD. We as Believers can overcome Satan when we remember four basic principles: 1, We must have respect for this enemy for he is real, 2, we must constantly evaluate our lives so as to not give place to the devil and 3, we must resist the devil by submitting to GOD and 4, always be prepared for him by wearing everyday the Armor of GOD.

Next week, we will discuss how to wear the right Armor during times like these.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.