Company celebrates one year in Clinton

These were members of the leadership team that celebrated with the Clinton branch some of which came from Alabama. Pictured from left, are Stacie Henry, Justin Henry, Blake Stewart, Chris Walker and Brian Stephenson. Not pictured are Rick Alexander and Conner Rosquist.

This was the moment Downstream Logistics finally cut the ribbon to celebrate their business opening and them joining the Chamber of Commerce.

HR/Office Manager Stacie Henry hands a special envelope to one of their employees that’d been their since the beginning. This was one of many.

It was a morning of celebration Thursday at Downstream Logistics in Clinton as the leadership and staff came together to celebrate the company’s one-year anniversary.

“So on Tuesday, it was our one year anniversary that we opened our doors and started working here, and so today, this is why we are here to celebrate that,” Stacie Henry, HR/Office Manager, said.

Celebrate they did, as over 20 of their ever growing staff attended the event — one where homemade cookies, popcorn, candy and more awaited them as thank you gifts. All staff in attendance also got a carry bag and key chain as part of those gifts, all of which was capped off with a cake reading “Happy One Year Anniversary Downstream Logistics”.

Prior to the eating and merriment members from the leadership team, some of which were visiting from Alabama, spoke. Their words echoing on the integrity of staff and the growth that Downstream Logistics achieved in just a years time.

“It’s so exciting to be here,” Chris Walker, operating partner, said. “To think about one year, I mean, there’s a handful of you that were here when their were racks in this building, there wasn’t any boxes in here, and we had to kind of transform pretty quickly. I really hate that Rick’s (Operating Partner) is not here today cause this is an area that’s really got a soft spot in his heart. Some of these guys have worked for him for a long time and so it’s really fun to bring life back to this building and be in this community.”

“This is a very significant milestone in our company’s journey,” Blake Stewart, operating partner, said. “To be honest, when Rick said we were moving an operation to Clinton and he pitched this I was like, ‘man, this a very annoying plane ride and a very annoying drive, there’s no easy way to get here.’ But, this has been the most fun venture that I’ve been able to be a part of. I’m so proud to be a part of a team that is this loyal to their community and this loyal to what they do for a living. I mean, there’s no other team that every single morning comes in then hugs and fist bump each other. There’s something different in Clinton and I think that speaks to one, the culture of the leadership, and two just the culture of the community. It has just been fun being part of this team and a community that supports us and trust us the way that it does. It’s been just an unreal dream for us.”

This day also marked another reason for celebration on top of it being their one year anniversary. The event also served as Downstream Logistics official ribbon cutting ceremony which was further highlighted as they also became members of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

Downstream Logistics itself is located on 606 Warsaw Road in Clinton, a familiar location to some as it’s housed inside what used to be Brooks Brothers. As for what their company actually is and what they do, Walker shared the details with The Independent.

“So we have two divisions of our company,” he said. “We have a last mile home delivery division, that’s what we do in Alabama and Georgia. I tell people we deliver everything UPS can’t so anything that requires two men and generally going inside a home or business, that’s one division.”

“The other division is this operation in which we’re a 3PL warehouse for an apparel manufacturer,” Walker said. “So we receive their product that they’ve made around the world and we palletize it. Their customers are mostly big box retailers, Target, Costco, the usual suspects and so we are preparing orders to be sent to their distribution centers.”

“We also do work fulfillment, so we’ll ship orders for the Econ of some of those customers where we ship it directly to the customers house,” he added.

The staff that make up that operation were touted numerous times throughout the event for their dedication to growing Downstream Logistics into what it’s become. Even after the ceremony members from leadership continued to sing their praises as they mingled amongst themselves.

That said, how do those same employees feel about working for Downstream Logistics? The words from one crew member Charles Broughton, deemed ‘our morning hype man’, encapsulated their share thoughts.

”I’ve been with the company for about maybe nine months, and actually, it’s been a beautiful experience working for the whole team,” he said. “Rick, Blake, Chris, Justin and Stacy, I mean, they’re just amazing to work for and with. They gave me an opportunity, they embraced me and they said, it’s a Christian environment. That right there, to that I said, ‘praise the Lord.’ Ever since then, it’s been a blessing just to work with them.”

“It’s hard to find people in this day and time in the world we live in to do what they say they’re going to do,” he continued. “Then to have compassion for the people they work with, genuine compassion, again, it’s amazing. The way they embrace people, find out what their skills are and then put them in a position to where they can excel, it’s beautiful.”

As for the future of Downstream Logistics, Broughton said the sky’s the limit.

“Overall man, I just, I’m the type of individual that brings the fire, I got the attitude and the gratitude every day I wake up, in spite of, and I bring this energy every day,” he said. “So I just love working for Downstream, I love the people I work for and it’s like one big family and I’m not gonna put on a front. There’s times we’re not gonna get along or you’re going to have disagreements, but it’s okay to disagree to agree. Regardless, I just thank everybody for just displaying this and putting this on the map. From here on the sky’s the limit.”

Henry also noted that as their company is steadily growing they are always accepting applications. To get one, she said to come by their building or give her a call at 910-214-2648.

“I’ve worked many jobs and as for this one, I love coming to work here and I love getting up every day and coming to work,” Henry’s husband and General Manager, Justin Henry, said during the ceremony. “I love the culture here, I love everyone that we work with here, you all are the lifeblood of this business. Without you, I wouldn’t love coming to work every day.”

“Thank you very much for providing that to us and hopefully to yourselves, we’ll keep putting one foot in front of the other and going forward and grow on this,” he added. “Then next year, on our two year anniversary, we’ll be talking about new things that we’ve learned and how much we’ve gotten better a year from now, keep doing what you’re doing. Thank you very much and I love every one of you from the bottom of my heart. We’re very grateful for everything that you do up here, thank you.”

