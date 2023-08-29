County school system returns for 2023-24

Seniors at Lakewood walked into the gym for assembly with style and graduation music playing in the background.

Principal Chabot takes a look into a Lakewood High classroom as he continues to get a feel for the school.

The first assignments are being passed out as a sure sign that classes have returned.

New homerooms for a new year at Lakewood High, with opportunities to make new friends and enjoy time with old ones.

The entire student body together again, ready for another year of classes as well as time with friends.

New Principal, Nathan Chabot, addresses the student body at Lakewood High School to kick off his tenure, as well as the 2023-2024 school year.

Some students raised their hands to answer questions from the very beginning as questions were asked about the expectations placed on them for the school year.

Kindergartners from Salemburg Elementary are working on their skills at following one other in a straight line.

Fourth and fifth graders file out of the auditorium as they get started with their first day after assembly.

Fourth and fifth graders raise their hands in agreement during the innagural assembly of the school year at Salemburg Elementary.

The energy was palpable as things were kicking off for the school year at Salemburg Elementary.

Assistant principal David Randolph greets students at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School as they get off the bus for the first day of the school year.

Monday morning marked the start of a new year for Sampson County Schools, as students returned and filled the halls and summer vacation officially met its end. Despite the rainy conditions, teachers and administrators were happy to be back and even more excited to welcome students back.

“I’m excited to see the kids,” said David Randolph, assistant principal at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, as he waited for the doors to open so he could give each student a fist bump as they got off the bus. “I want to give some positive energy to the kids and help them get ready to go this school year from the moment they step off this bus,” he said.

As they arrived at Lakewood High School to get their year started, there was some flair involved, as grades 9 through 11 came into the gym first, with the seniors staying behind. Once everyone except the seniors was in the gym and seated, a procession began to the tune of graduation as the seniors filed into a reserved section of the bleachers in a line.

After the new principal Daniel Chabot gave opening remarks and the time came to exit the gym, the seniors processed on their way out as well. Then, the rest of the student body filed out into their respective homerooms, entering their classrooms for the first time to kick off the school year officially.

Walking the halls and getting acquainted with his new school, Chabot shared, “It’s so exciting to get these kids in classes and really hit the ground running.”

For the young students at Salemburg Elementary School, there was excitement throughout the halls, gym, and classrooms. Fourth and fifth graders were anxiously sitting in the gym for orientation. New principal Whitney Poper laid out expectations for the school year while also getting the students involved and excited for the school year.

She asked the kids, “What is the number one reason we go to school?” and the group responded, “To learn!” in an energetic chorus. After the assembly, Poper shared, “I’ve always loved the first day of school. It signals something new.”

She discussed the importance of making parents and students feel safe and cared for to reach their full potential.

“We hope we set that tone this morning as we greeted parents and held opening assemblies with our students.”