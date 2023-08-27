The entire school was buzzing as parents and students poured into Midway High School to see what to expect for the 2023-24 school year.

The open house was also an opportunity for some father-daughter time while checking out the new classroom.

Midway Elementary teachers have prepared activities and fun assignments to ease into class while all the students get to know each other.

Kattleya Santiago is slightly nervous about starting first grade, but teachers at Midway Elementary are right there to help ensure she thrives.

Jay Faircloth of Midway High explains what his class is and what he will be expecting as he teaches history classes and helps first-year students adjust to high school.

With class starting Monday for Sampson County Schools, open houses were held Thursday evening to help ease teachers and students into the school year with a chance to meet and talk with one another.

Regardless of the nature of the transition, whether it be from first grade to second grade, moving up from fifth grade to sixth grade, and a new school, new teachers and new groups of classmates can be overwhelming.

There is also a transition in the way academics and routines work, as students begin to have different teachers for different subjects, and the coursework increases in number and difficulty.

These transitions also come with growth and students’ developing personalities, learning styles, and habits. As Brandi Dale, a first-grade teacher at Midway Elementary School, said, “It’s all about building relationships.”

She continued, ”That’s the most important thing. We spend the beginning of the school year getting to know each other – getting to know our classmates and our school rules and routines, and learning to trust and work with each other.”

With Midway Elementary School and Midway High School as examples, teachers in Sampson County are focused on making that transition as smooth as possible in the way they teach.

Kattleya Santiago is starting first grade on Monday, and she was a bit nervous, saying, “I might get some things wrong on my tests, and we’re going to have to do a lot of work!” She smiled, though, as a teacher made sure Santiago knew she’d do a great job.

Stephen Ameen, a fourth-grade teacher, said, “With kids coming to open houses, you can definitely see that some of them are excited, and some of them are kind of nervous and shy.”

He continued, “You try to get a feel for what they expect of you as a teacher and how to best approach them. It’s definitely kind of tough to tell on the first day, but having this day to get an idea of what the class will be like is key.”

In terms of the growth, students experience as they progress through elementary school, getting closer to the final round as fifth graders, Ameen shared, “I’ve taught third and fourth grade, and I’ve noticed that by fourth grade, they’re really starting to mature a little bit; they know how to talk to you a little bit more and hold a conversation with you.”

By fifth grade, the personalities really come alive. As fifth-grade teacher Samantha Davis put it, “Teaching fifth grade is special because they’re still elementary students, but they start to have their own very unique and very independent personalities. So you get to see that transition from elementary student to a sort of ‘pre-middle school’ student.”

At the fifth grade level, inching close to middle school, different teachers teach different subjects to prepare for that structure as they move on in their academic careers.

“It’s going to be an interesting year,” said one of the fifth graders, “This is the first year that I’m going to be in class with my best friend, with the same lunch period.” another fifth grader added, “I’m excited about learning different things, and I like science and more complex stuff. I think it will be a good year, and hopefully, I’ll be ready for middle school!”

Very similar to the change from fifth grade to sixth grade, the change from eighth grade to ninth grade can be jarring, but the teachers make a concerted effort to minimize any negative impact from that.

Jay Faircloth, a history teacher at Midway High School, discussed what it’s like generally teaching freshmen and juniors but especially freshmen.

Like the transition to middle school from elementary school, he said, “it’s very different teaching ninth graders. They’re coming from a place where they’re sort of in one mode that is a bit strict and robotic. I’m a teacher that feeds off my class, so if they’re silent and they don’t do anything, I cant be me.”

He continued, “So I make sure the students liven up. They’re certainly disciplined, coming from Midway Middle, and they get their work done. I just have to get them more animated and involved.”

Midway High School Marketing teacher Tammy Kerr shared, “Every year comes with a lot of changes, but getting to know the students is just something totally awesome. Seeing the different and unique personalities – that’s my favorite thing. “

Kareen Shaw Jones, an English Language teacher, agreed about the changes that are inherent. Still, the excitement that comes with it, saying, “I’m always excited to start the new year, admittedly also a little nervous with a new batch of students each year and getting to know all of them but definitely more excited than anything else.”

Another English teacher who works with freshmen, Adam Capps, pointed out, “There’s a lot of nervous energy that first week; some are scared to death and some are bouncing off the walls — it’s fun, though.”

“What’s great about teaching the first-year students is that you can go ahead and develop relationships with them early, and then one of the coolest parts about being here a few years now is all these awesome kids you’ve taught over the years that come back to say ‘hello,’” Capps continued. “I think the reason all of us are in teaching is because we love it and we care about the kids.”