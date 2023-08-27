Gillespie family project continues, benefits ‘Buddies’

Tripp Gillespie is the younger brother of Olivia Gillespie, who started ‘Insecure No More’. Now that his sister is attending college, he heads the project now.

This was a part of the final batch of food items that were delivered for ‘Insecure No More,’ a success this year that brought in more than 5,000 items.

His haul this year was huge for ‘Insecure No More’ and so much so that Tripp Gillespie needed to use this cart.

Tripp Gillespie’s biggest supports are his family and they helped him carry in his mountain of food items. Pictured, from left, are parents Anna and Perry Gillespie and his beloved Mimi Gloria.

Insecure No More is a project started by former Dark Horse Olivia Gillespie, who had a desire to help feed those in need among her peers. She’s stepped away since now in college, but passed the torch to her brother Tripp, who recently completed his first year heading the project.

On Tuesday afternoon, just like his sister use to, young Tripp Gillespie arrived in the back parking lot of Sunset Avenue with stacks of food items: Ramen by the boxes, juices of every kind, fruit packets and fruit snacks, Pop Tarts — name it and he had it with him to fill the food pantry.

That day also marked his final delivery for the project this year and, as his first try alone, it was an amazing turnout. His total item count exceeded 5,000, more than the 4,000 collected last year by his sister.

The collected food received goes toward Backpack Buddies, a similar program dedicated to providing lower-income families, specially youth, who need extra food when away from school grounds.

Olivia Gillespie started her project at the age of 10, her only mission being to help fight food insecurity within the Clinton City Schools system. After seeing that need, she asked her family to help start a project on her birthday to solve that issue instead of receiving a birthday present.

That project would go on to become Insecure No More which she continued until leaving to attend South Carolina University.

July of 2022 was her last delivery but before she left she told The Independent what it meant to pass her 10 year project to her brother. This is what she said.

“I’m glad I get to pass it on to my brother because I’ve been doing this every year and I don’t want it to stop,” she said. “This food helps the schools prepare for the school year which gives them a head start to kick-start the year, so I want it to keep going. That’s why I’m glad to give it over to my brother for him to do it, maybe for the next 10 years. What to do after I’m not sure, but we’ll see.”

Gillespie had been helping his sister with the project from as early as he can remember but this was his first solo attempt without her. Now at nearly the same age as Olivia when she started, him being 11-years old, he’d share his own thoughts on what it meant to continue her mission.

“It feels good being able to help those in need, especially around my age,” he said. “I want to thank my family, my church and everyone in the community that helped me gather so many items. I definitely want to thank my youth pastor for giving me $500 to help me get started.”

“In my first year taking this over I didn’t think it’d go this well or I’d collect so many items, it was definitely unexpected,” Gillespie added. “So I just want to say thank you again to everyone.”

As for dad, mom and his beloved Mimi each shared how proud they were on what he was able to accomplish.

“I’m very proud of Tripp and what he accomplished this year,” dad Perry Gillespie said. “I think he’s just as passionate about this as his sister, it’s be great to see him continue it just like she did.”

“Olivia did it for 10 years — I just hope he can continue it for another 10 years,” Anna Gillespie, mom, added. “I think he really enjoys it, he really loves to do the shopping which is great to see. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears getting all the items out there this year but doing it is never awful.”

“All I want to say is that I’m so proud of him. Since Olivia started this, they have worked their hearts out and I’m just grateful they’re still passionate about it,” his ‘Mimi’ Gloria said.

