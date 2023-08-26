TestAndGo site offers nasal spray Naloxone

Overdose deaths occurring among Sampson County residents has been, and remains, on the rise. In 2021, there were 22 drug overdose deaths reported in Sampson County, a number that doubled since 2019.

TestAndGo is a fully automated healthcare kiosk providing 24/7 access to a range of diagnostic tests and a variety of health products, including COVID-19 tests and Naloxone (Narcan).

Naloxone is a lifesaving, nasal spray medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration that rapidly blocks receptors in the brain and restores breathing and rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. Opioids are medications that relieve pain and examples of opioids include morphine, codeine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, fentanyl, buprenorphine, methadone and heroin.

The TestAndGo Kiosk machine is located outside Sampson County Health Department, 360 County Complex Road, Building E, Clinton.

In early 2023, Sampson County was identified by the North Carolina Department of Public Health as a priority target jurisdiction for a TestAndGo kiosk pilot funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) to offer COVID-19 PCR and Antigen tests.

However, that contract expired on May 31, as a result of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency reaching its conclusion. To prevent the health department from losing the machine, the county partnered with LTS Health to lease the fully-automated kiosk with a new contract beginning on June 1, with the addition of Naloxone dispensing.

As part of its features, the kiosk provides:

• On-demand availability in your neighborhood

• Intuitive user experience with 24-hour support available.

• 100% confidential dispensing of COVID-19 tests and Naloxone

• Immediate access to diagnostic tests and preventative care products

• Health on your terms — no identification, subscription, or trip to the clinic required

It is recommended that the following groups of people carry naloxone and know how to use it:

Individuals:

• Taking high doses of opioids as prescribed for pain management

• Taking prescription opioids along with alcohol or sedating medications

• Misusing prescription opioids or use illicit opioids such as heroin

• With a history of opioid use disorder

• Completing opioid detoxification

• Recently discharged from emergency medical care following opioid overdose

• Recently released from incarceration with a history of opioid use disorder

Also recommended are family and friends of people who have opioid use disorder and community members who come into contact with people at-risk for opioid overdose.

The first step in reversing an overdose is recognizing when an overdose has occurred. The number one sign of an overdose is unresponsiveness. Other signs may include: not breathing, turning blue or pale, vomiting, gasping, or gurgling noises. If you suspect the person has taken an opioid, you should respond as if they are experiencing an opioid overdose.

How to respond to an overdose

1. Identify Opioid Overdose and Check for Response: Ask person if he or she is okay and shout their name. Check for signs of opioid overdose: not waking up or responding; breathing is very slow, irregular, or has stopped.

2. Give Naloxone Nasal Spray: Gently insert the tip of the nozzle into either nostril and press the plunger firmly to give a dose of Naloxone Nasal Spray.

3. Call 911: Get emergency help right away. Watch the person closely. If the person does not respond by waking up or breathing normally, another dose may be given.

For more information on Naloxone, visit www.naloxonesaves.org. For more on the TestAndGo Kiosk, visit www.testandgo.com.

Luke Smith is a Health Educator II for the Sampson County Health Department.