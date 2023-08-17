A routine traffic stop for a moving violation in Clinton uncovered much more, including methampethamine and a cache of explicit photos and videos containing child pornography on a cell phone, according to Clinton Police officials, who announced the charges on Thursday.

The felony charges — nearly two dozen in all — were brought against Daniel Butler, 44, of Garland, stemming from an Aug. 7 traffic stop. The investigation is still ongoing.

The stop occurred at 1:40 a.m. that day. According to reports, Officer Austin Kornegay was patrolling the area of Stewart Avenue when he stopped a 2015 silver Rav4, reportedly for a traffic infraction. After approaching the driver, identified as Butler, and speaking with him, Kornegay “developed suspicions of drug activity,” police reports stated.

A search of the vehicle, yielded a glass pipe with meth residue and a clear plastic bag “containing a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine,” police said.

Butler was arrested and transported to the police station to be interviewed. During that subsequent interview and the ongoing investigation, Kornegay “discovered explicit videos containing minor children on Butler’s cellphone,” according to reports. Kornegay immediately contacted Detective Noemi Seibert, who took over the investigation.

The followup investigation conducted by Seibert revealed what police called “numerous videos and pictures containing child pornography” on Butler’s phone.

Butler was charged with 21 counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor — possessing videos/images of child pornography; one count of felony possession of methamphetamine; and one count of possesssion of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $235,000 secured bond.

“If anyone has information about this incident or other incidents involving Butler, they are encouraged to contact Detective Seibert at the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105,” the department press release stated. “They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’”

