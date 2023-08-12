Sculptures arriving as part of public art initiative

The work of Hanna Jubran arriving on the SCC campus was the culmination of efforts from so many to bring extra beauty to Sampson County.

The artist took charge of the process, deciding how to go about raising of ‘Waterdrop.’

‘Waterdrop’ begins its ascent as the enormous structure accepts the help of the crane on the way to its temporary new home.

The artist, Hanna Jubran takes in his newest installation after all the hard work to get the sculpture exactly where it needs to be on the concrete pad at Sampson Community College.

The drive into Clinton on N.C. 24 is now a lot more vibrant, passing the 20-foot ‘Waterdrop’ sculpture with the Clinton water tower in the background.

Hanna Jubran was at Sampson Community College Thursday morning to install his “Waterdrop” sculpture on the newly laid concrete base between East Park on the SCC campus and N.C. 24 in Clinton.

This was the first of two Jubran sculptures en route to Sampson County and Clinton as public art pieces for the community to enjoy. The “Waterdrop” made it to its newest perch, with the artist himself certainly acting as the director of the installation process with the help of a crane from Daw Tree Service.

In 2019, an art initiative was started as several entities came together to push the idea of having more public art. The City of Clinton, Sampson Community College, SCC Foundation, and the Sampson Arts Council formed a team to make it happen. They planned for two pieces of public art to be installed and put it to a public vote. The first was to be “Waterdrop,” which took its place this week. The next, another Jubran piece, will be installed at the end of August.

The key players in bringing together this installation, as well as the upcoming Aug. 30 installation, were thrilled with the final outcome of the first completed project. Especially after four years of waiting to see the sculpture standing in Sampson County, there were smiles all around.

“It’s exhilarating,” said Lisa Turlington, representing Sampson Community College as one of the entities that helped come together to make this public art initiative. “We really were excited to bring this piece because I think it will bring about sort of a sense of vibrancy on campus.”

Turlington added, “It’s also just fun and somewhat whimsical, in the very best way.”

This combination of vibrancy, size, and fun is what the Sampson Arts Council hoped to bring to the pathway toward the town and to complement SCC at 1801 Sunset Ave., while continuing to add elements to the walking path as well as East Park. “We hope this encourages our community to come out to walk the park and see the art,” she added.

In addition to adding that vibrancy for the campus and the park, the intended effect of also welcoming drivers to Clinton with the eye-grabbing sculpture, the Clinton water tower can even be seen in the distance when driving past the 20-foot installation on the way to town.

“Just to have a piece like this in the park, by this artist who is so well-recognized — I just think people are going to be really excited about it,” said Kara Donatelli of the Sampson Arts Council. She was finally seeing this installation representing four years of work to make it a reality through the public art initiative.

Going into the details of his “Waterdrop” sculpture, now serving as a part of the SCC campus, Jubran spoke about his inspiration and the meaning of the piece. “I’ve always loved nature — it’s too simple and too complicated, and this is about a water drop, one of the most familiar formations that we see every day,” he said.

With a storm on the way, he joked, “We will see some here in an hour or two, certainly.” Then he continued, “When a drop of water hits the surface of, say, a pond or a lake, it creates rings. At the same time, though, it creates a shaft going up which connects to another spherical form at the top for a moment.”

“I’m slowing down nature, so it’s slowing down, but at the same time, it represents water, and the color at the center and around it show a molecule of H2O,” he continued. As far as location, he explained, “I’m happy it’s by the road and that the students will see it coming in and out, and I see people walking — so, hopefully, it can be something inspirational or at least something to make those who see it think.”

Jubran won’t be away long as his “Earth, Water, Fire, Wind” sculpture will be installed in the city on Aug. 30, at All America Park in Clinton, off Fayetteville Street, and in the immediate vicinity of Sunset Avenue School.

His next visit, to install that piece, will include a public Q&A on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Victor R. Small House, with light refreshments and a chance to meet Jubran himself

Jubran’s “Waterdrop” installation comes only a week before the “50 Works for 50 Years” gallery celebration of the Sampson Arts Council’s 50th birthday on Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m., adding to the excitement of what has become quite a big month for art in Clinton and Sampson County.