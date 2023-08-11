Investigators find stolen items in two counties

A Sampson man has been charged with the theft of a number of items across the county, including a pickup truck and a boat, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s officials, who said the investigation is continuing with more charges possible.

According to reports, property from the areas of Hayne Stretch Road and Greens Bridge Road was recently reported stolen to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies and investigators developed leads regarding the stolen property, and that information led investigators to a wooded area on Butler Island Road,” a sheriff’s press release stated. A search of that wooded area revealed items previously reported stolen from Greens Bridge Road, sheriff’s officials said.

Further information took investigators to a location on N.C. 210 in Bladen County, where they located a boat previously reported stolen from Hayne Stretch Road, as well as a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Boykin Bridge Road, according to reports.

While on the property, investigators encountered an individual who identified himself as “Anthony Norris.” He told investigators he did not live at the location and was only there for fishing. “Upon investigating, law enforcement managed to identify additional property at the site that had been reported stolen in other jurisdictions,” the press release stated.

Consequently, officers took the suspect into custody and learned his real name was Thomas Franklin Norris, 67.

Norris has been charged with felony larceny and is currently held under a $10,000 bond.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility that more charges could be filed.