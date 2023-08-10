(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 3 — Ormon Rashan Carroll, 36, of 299 Hanson Road, Clinton, was charged with felony conspiracy, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense and order for arrest. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 21.

• Aug. 3 — Gerald Joseph Donatien, 74, of 7540 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with larceny. Written promise; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 3 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 55, of Clinton, was charged with trespass and open container of alcohol. Bond set at $200; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 3 — Jhian Antonio Cooper, 19, of 539 Edgar St., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun, possession of firearm by felon and probation violation. Bond set at $180,000; court date is Aug. 18.

• Aug. 3 — Cameron Coreae Boykin, 2961 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun and no liability insurance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 4 — Charles D. Robinson, 41, of 325 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $55,000; court date is Aug. 18.

• Aug. 4 — Angel Martinez Castro, 33, of 15 Rackley Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 5 — Leanard Griffen, 52, of 200 Crane Creek Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle with no insurance and failing to stop at a stop sign. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 5 — Robbie Clifton Owens, 59, of 107 De Street, Clinton, was charged with simple assault inflicting serious injury. Written promise; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 6 — Christopher Dale Hedgepeth, 38, of 1494 High House Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 6 — Deandre Tyrone Smith, 23, of 55 Sasser Lane. Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 6 — William S. Parker, 69, of 295 Ariel Road, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $750; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 6 — Irving Antonio Inestroza, 44, of 1767 Boney Mill Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to maintain and deliver marijuana, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Aug. 18.

• Aug. 7 — Daniel Lee Butler, 44, of 11497 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and plate frame violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.