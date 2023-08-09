Former Roseboro administrator handed reins

Another Sampson County school has a new principal headed its way as Whitney Poper moves into the lead role at Salemburg Elementary School following her time as the assistant principal at Roseboro Elementary.

Poper comes to Salemburg Elementary with excitement to meet the students and work on building relationships with young pupils and the teachers, feeling that those relationships lend themselves to trust and success in the classroom in a school with a strong academic focus.

“The first day of school with students is just full of excitement — I’m by the door,” she explained. “I’m greeting students as they enter, and just really setting a tone for a great year. The relationship between the teacher and the student is going to be just as important as the relationship between the principal and the teacher, and the principal and the students.”

Poper has faith that her School Improvement Team (SIT) is well-suited to help her navigate the new school. This is a group, voted on by school staff, to help the new principal navigate the transition and the principal role. Poper is thrilled that the group includes assistant principal, Denise Lewis.

“Denise taught at the school for 17 years, so she has been able to tell me about how wonderful the staff is — she knows a lot of people in the community, and a lot of the people in the community know her. So, I’m really excited about having her here because we want to continue to have Salemburg Elementary School as the heart of the Salemburg community,” Poper said of her right-hand person helping her take on the role of principal.

She has immense confidence in the ability of all those involved to ensure the success of the students, feeling that those individuals are more than ready to implement her plans for academic success through trust and relationship building.

She considers those to be critical facets in establishing the strong academic focus and success she intends to bring to the school from the very first day. This includes implementing or reinstating incentives and rewards for those students who go above and beyond.

One of Poper’s core beliefs in approaching her new role characterizes that energy.

“I believe that every student has a right to a great education. That’s one of the things at the forefront and something I want to make sure our students know when they walk through the door,” she said.

“We have a very strong focus on academics. Reading and literacy, especially early literacy, is extremely important in elementary school, and we place serious focus on that,” Poper emphasized. “We also focus on getting kids acclimated to school, especially kindergarten and the lower grades,” she continued.

“Then, something else we’re really bringing back this year is a program called Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) — it’s a statewide program, we’re just bringing it back to implement here — which teaches clear expectations for students in any area of the building, whether that be classrooms, lunchrooms, hallways, or even on busses,” Poper explained.

“It teaches those clear expectations, and then when students follow those expectations, we positively reward them throughout the school year. So, we’ll have several events throughout the school year to reward those students.” Poper said of the program.

She continued, summarizing the program, “It just supports students making good decisions every day.”

She shared, “I already know that our staff does a great job of building nurturing relationships with students, because when I was interviewing for the position, we had one of our students that was a part of the interview, and he was able to tell me that he had a trusted adult in the building that he felt like he could go and talk to.”