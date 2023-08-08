Thrill N Chill given green light for Main Street move

Reta Ramos is excited to have been given the approval to move her Thrill N Chill Family Fun arcade downtown to 120 East Main St.

By Jack Tunnell

[email protected]

The Thrill N Chill Family Fun Arcade is heading to a new location at 120 E. Main St. after the Clinton City Council approved owner Reta Ramos’ special request to move during its recent meeting. Currently located at 113 Vance St., the establishment will be taking over the former location of “Twice as Nice.”

“I want to thank the Clinton City Council, and the community, for being willing to support the arcade by approving the request,” Ramos said.

The arcade is family-oriented, a business she wants the entire community of Clinton to be able to enjoy. She said she’s also excited to be a part of the growing collection of small businesses on Main Street as the downtown area.

Ramos said the move across the downtown will allow the arcade to have a larger venue that has more space for events.

“I’d love to have the space and time to host more birthday parties, and this will make it much easier to have that capability,” she said. “I am also excited for the potential growth this move can offer for the arcade, which would provide the ability to continue improving the arcade, providing a better and better experience for those who enjoy our establishment.”

Ramos said she wants to have a place that offers an experience that customers enjoy, as well as an entity that can have a positive impact on the other small businesses on Main Street. The hope is also that the location can help create more foot traffic downtown.

There is no set date for the move as of yet.

Reta Ramos is excited to have been given the approval to move her Thrill n Chill Family Fun arcade downtown to 120 East Main St.