(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 24 — Yusef Harrison, 35, of 805 Meadow Edge Trail, Whitsett, NC, was charged on out-of-county warrants with common law robbery and assault on a female. No bond set; court date was July 31

• July 27 — Dillon Royal, 22, of 404 Royal Lane Drive, Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $11,500; court date is Aug. 18.

• July 27 — Lisa Carr Davis, 50, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 28 — Semaj Roscoe, 28, of 1594 Rossmore Drive, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 11.

• July 29 — Prentis Sweed Fort II, 46, of 904 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 22.

• Aug. 1 — Penny Aldoria Venable, 34, of 503 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with larceny, shoplifitng/concealment of goods, driving while license revoked and speeding. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Aug. 29.

• Aug. 1 — Marques Reeves Goodman, 43, of 127 Pressie Lane, Turkey, was charged with driving while impaired, open container after consuming alcohol and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 2 — Candice Patricia Hill, 29, of 4306 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, was charged with two counts of shoplifting/concealment of goods, misdemeanor larceny and three counts of second degree trespass. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 2 — Kadarius Laron Peoples, 24, of 201 Skyland Drive, Smithfield, was charged on out-of-county warrant with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 2 — Stanley Jamel Henry, 34, of 83 Abron St., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

