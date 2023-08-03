A suspect who rear-ended a delivery van in a collision in northern Sampson County, then fled from the scene, is being sought by law enforcement authorities. A multi-agency manhunt took place in an attempt to apprehend the man following the Tuesday incident, but he has since been able to elude authorities.

At approximately 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, North Carolina Highway Patrol authorities responded to a hit-and-run collision on U.S. 13 near Welcome School Road.

A 2021 Ram van (Amazon delivery van), operated by Nicholas Marc Darity, 25, of Limebay Lane, Raleigh, was traveling south on U.S. 13 and slowing to make a delivery when a second vehicle, a 2006 GMC Yukon, which was also traveling south, “failed to reduce speed” and rear-ended the Amazon delivery van. The Yukon was being operated by David Cruz, 30, of Henriette Drive, Fayetteville.

After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. According to reports from Trooper A.T. Cox, Cruz fled the scene into a wooded area following the collision, “armed with some type of rifle,” according to witnesses.

A manhunt commenced with members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Emergency Management, and Clinton Police Department.

“The suspect was positively identified, but was able to elude law enforcement,” Highway Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson stated.

Warrants for Cruz were being obtained and the search for him was ongoing.

