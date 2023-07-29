New law, with harsher penalties, coming in December

A sludge spill at the intersection of Five Bridge Road and U.S. Highway 421 was first discovered by the North Carolina Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation happened to be on the scene for this particular spill, though this is not usually the case.

Another roadway spill in Clinton on Tuesday saw sludge and another necessary cleanup at the intersection of Five Bridge Road and U.S. Highway 421. This follows a trend of these incidents inside the City of Clinton limits over the last several years in which drivers have caused spills and left the scene without reporting the hazard in almost every instance.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) employee noticed and reported this particular spill, and the agency handled the situation without the City of Clinton’s direct involvement.

Cleanup being handled by the NCDOT, especially on its own, is an outlier. The organization is not generally involved, according to officials. Instead, Clinton agencies are tasked with using resources and manpower to deal with road closings, directing traffic, and conducting cleanups after an incident. This includes the costs of personnel and supplies from the Clinton police and fire departments.

At the site, a state employee shared, “I wouldn’t even know what number to give you because I’ve been out here so many times,” regarding the number of spills he’s had to deal with in Clinton.

The issue has plagued Clinton to the point that this April, Mayor Lew Starling went to meet with state lawmakers and attested to at least 22 spills happening in the previous two years, trying to make clear the need to take action on this matter to have more teeth in dealing with the situations.

More spills have occurred since April, but the visit from Starling, accompanied by Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis and City Manager J.P. Duncan, was not in vain. State lawmakers have made an amendment to Section 4.1.(a) Article 52 of Chapter 14 of the North Carolina General Statute, which includes more serious incentives for drivers to stop and report these spills from vehicles as is their duty.

The ante will be upped as “A willful violation of this section shall be punished as a Class 3 misdemeanor, and the court may order restitution for the cost of removing the materials that were blown, scattered, thrown, spilled, or placed from the vehicle,” once the amendment comes into effect in December.

When this section becomes effective Dec. 1, 2023, it will apply to offenses committed on or after that date. Thus, the requested increase in punishment to try to better curb the fleeing of the scene by spill offenders will be granted.

“The legislation will give us the opportunity to have more authority in these situations if a driver does spill on the roadway and then leave the scene,” said Davis. “The difference is going to be that now we will be able to charge for a crime, whereas before we wouldn’t be able to — it would just be an infraction instead.”

Though this particular spill was described as sludge by an NCDOT report, the vast majority of these spills have come in the form of animal byproducts. Even by current law, the spill of either of these substances should already be reported to authorities, as they fall in the same category of being hazardous to the public and tremendously inconvenient for citizens.

Still, the liability of these offenders will also be increased.

“If they are caught, we can charge the driver, and we will be able to petition the court for restitution for all services that were used for the spill. So that would be trash control, police personnel, and fire personnel on the scene that have to direct traffic until the spill’s cleaned up,” said Davis.

This will help recoup funds that have otherwise gone down the drain with the cleanup process.

This particular spill was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It wasn’t cleaned and ready for regular traffic until 2:15 p.m., which gives an idea of just how impactful these offenses can be in the community, and the time and effort involved in dealing with these spills.