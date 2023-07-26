Principals tasked with oversight; SCS leadership maintained

The Sampson County Board of Education’s Monday meeting saw the reconfirmation of leadership, and the power to decide the fate of personal classroom appliances was handed back down to the principals of each individual school.

As is the case at the first regularly scheduled July Board of Education meeting, a part of the agenda included the opportunity to reorganize the board.

The meeting and the gavel were handed over to Superintendent Dr. Jamie King to call for nominations to make any changes in the Board Chair, Daryll Warren, or Board Vice Chair, Sandra Carroll.

After opening the floor to hear nominations for a new Board of Education leadership duo, Glenn Faison’s response came quickly. “I’d like to make a motion to keep the board aligned the same in 2023-24 as in 2022-2023,” he said. No other nominations were made.

When King then asked for a vote on the matter, the board unanimously voted in favor of keeping Warren as chair and Carroll as vice chair. Warren thanked the board and superintendent, to which King responded, “So, do you want the gavel back?” which got a laugh from the rest of the board and those in attendance.

“We’re excited to have the continued leadership from Warren and Carroll, and the unanimous vote is certainly a positive sign moving forward,” said King.

The board then went into a closed session to discuss personnel matters and consult with Board Attorney Ben Wright.

When the board returned to open session, Warren shared, “After discussion with our attorney, we are removing item number 9 from tonight’s agenda.” The item was listed as ‘Appliances,’ on the agenda, referring back to the discussion to allow personal refrigerators and other similar items in classrooms.

This comes in response to the discussion at the board’s July 18 work session, during which members weighed a policy announcement on the necessity of enforcing a policy that was sent to all staff at the end of the 2022-23 school year. That policy would have banned all personal appliances, including mini-fridges, coffee makers and others, from classrooms. Still, they did not speak as to a decision while the board meeting was in session.

“General statutes always outweigh local policies, though,” King later emphasized about a ban on personal appliances.

There was some further elaboration after on the state of those affairs, though.

“We’re going to stick with the G.S. 115C code fire safety guidelines, so the principals of schools will be responsible for addressing fire hazards at their respective schools or report them to me if the school cannot rectify the situation themselves,” King said simply.

This allows for individual schools to have their own policies on appliances in classrooms so long as the principals work in accordance with state and county school codes. Though potential impacts on insurance premiums were still not available, the board has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, with no response yet.

The code King referred to, G.S. 115C, comes from the North Carolina Policy Code on School Safety, stating in part that “every principal shall cooperate in every way with the authorized building inspector, electrical inspector, county fire marshal or other designated person making the inspections.”

This creates a sort of chain of command in which any employee must notify the principal, and then the principal must notify the superintendent. Then the superintendent would inform the Board of Education, and the board would contact county commissioners.