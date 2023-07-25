A reportedly routine traffic stop led law enforcement on a chase Monday that ultimately resulted in a wreck and a subsequent investigation culminating in four arrests and the seizure of what authorities estimated at $1 million worth of marijuana.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team and Special Investigation Division conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe on Green Path Road for a motor vehicle violation.

According to reports. the vehicle intially pulled over for deputies for a brief moment, but then fled. Deputies chased after the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to the lights and sirens. The vehicle traveled for several miles before the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a field on Green Path Road at Staton Hall Road, authorities said.

Both the driver and passenger from the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, information collected led investigators to obtain a search warrant on a warehouse and vehicle located at 7747 Plain View Highway.

“Collectively, the pursuit and search warrant yielded approximately 1,200 pounds of marijuana and two additional suspects were taken into custody,” a statement from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office read.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was identified as Johnel Alexander Aldaya, 35, of 1287 Schaub Drive, Apt. A. Raleigh. He was placed under $1 million secured bond. A passenger in the Tahoe, identified as Alexander Joes Aldaya, 40, of the same Raleigh address, was placed under $750,000 secured bond.

Taken into custody at the warehouse were Manuel Antonio Cerrone, 30, of 102 Artesian Drive, Garner, and Dioelmi Lora, 35, of 285 Lafayette St., New Haven, Conn. They were placed under $750,000 secured bond apiece.

Johnel Aldaya was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana, maintaining place/dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop at stop sign/flashing red light and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Alexander Aldaya, Cerrone and Lora were each charged with trafficking in marijuana, maintaining place/dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $1 million, sheriff’s officials said.

“This is a testament to the Sheriff (Jimmy) Thornton’s pledge to the citizens of Sampson County and our relentless pursuit to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety of our communities,” Lt. Marcus Smith said in a prepared statement. “In the face of adversity, we stand united in our commitment to uphold the law and protect the well-being of our fellow citizens. This accomplishment represents a collective victory for law enforcement, serving as a stark reminder that we will not tolerate the distribution of illegal substances within our county. We have the most dedicated team of officers, who should be applauded for their unwavering commitment to those they serve.”

