Blackman chooses UNC as next destination

Josie Blackman in front of the school she gave so much of her time to.

Josie Blackman, a member of the Hobbton High School 2023 graduating class, has accepted the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (UNC). Thanks to a high school career full of involvement and hard work, the Morehead-Cain was just one of many offers Blackman received as she chose her next stop educationally.

Accepting the Morehead-Cain Scholarship was a difficult one, since Blackman was also offered the prestigious Park Scholarship from N.C. State University as well as a similarly prestigious one offered by Wake Forest University, both full scholarships.

Blackman has a list of achievements in sports, music, local involvement, and a general knack for helping people. Her time as a student at Hobbton was also very academically driven for her to have earned such a prestigious opportunity.

“I was so nervous; I didn’t feel like I deserved the final interview for the Morehead-Cain,” she said during a recent telephone interview.

“It was no doubt the hardest part, possibly of the whole application process,” Blackman added.

Mom Tonya Blackman wasn’t as surprised as her daughter, knowing the hard work she had put in during her high school years. “I’m really just glad to see her being recognized because of how much work she’s put into this and how dedicated she has always been,” Tonya Blackman attested.

“Leadership, Character, Scholarship, and Physical Vigor” are the four most critical criteria for a Morehead-Cain Scholarship recipient. The tenets of the Morehead-Cain scholarship fit Blackman’s approach to academics and to life.

Her three-year membership in the Youth Legislative Assembly (YLA) exemplifies her leadership and political science interests. Like a Model United Nations in concept, the YLA focuses on voicing opinions to vote on issues concerning local, state, and national government.

This involvement complements the interest she has hoped to pursue since her sophomore or junior years in high school. “I was thinking about engineering, but I had some history classes I was really drawn into,” she said

She was pretty busy her senior year, as not only the president of the Beta Club but also the vice president of the senior class and a section leader in the marching band. This comes in addition to playing varsity soccer, as well as running varsity cross-country and track.

With education being naturally important for Josie, she invested time in tutoring. She created a program named ‘School Buddies’ in fall 2022 and found other high schoolers to help younger kids with things like basic math skills.

She isn’t sure what her next form will be with tutoring but assured, “I will be tutoring somewhere, though, whether that be remote, at a boys and girls club, or even classmates.”

Tutoring and working with kids is in addition to the Backpack Buddies program she is involved with, one that helps to ensure under-served children have food for the weekend before their next school meal.

Her parents’ support, as well as the support of the school and the Sampson community as a whole, have both been a big part of Blackman’s success. “Education was always a priority in my high household, but it was never an environment where I was told to do well in a certain subject with my academic pursuits. It was more a feeling of wanting us to find what you’re interested in and do whatever you can to do your best in that avenue,” said Blackman of her mother, Tanya

“I think she just motivated me to think a lot about my education, and (I was) lucky enough, that was something that was just naturally important to me,” Blackman continued.

As she enters her next chapter, political Science is the path she plans to take in terms of her education.

Blackman will soon be officially starting her college career as a UNC Tarheel this fall. This makes her just the third Hobbton High School alumni to receive the scholarship and take on the challenge.

She will undoubtedly be back to visit, though. “I’ll miss a lot, but I think really I’ll just miss the Sampson Community the most — and Smithfield’s Barbecue N’ Chicken after games, of course!” said Blackman.