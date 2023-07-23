Post gets some help, urges others to assist

Pictured, on left, is Peggy Melvin, director of Volunteer Services for Sampson Partners, presenting Commander Edgar Warren with checks donated in aid of the Post 319. They received three that day from supporters within the community.

The Henry J. Fowler American Legion Post 319 building and its members have been cornerstones in many aspects across Sampson County for decades, from hosting events to lending all manner of aid. Now, the Legion’s members are in need of support.

The building has stood at its currently location of 1003 Southwest Blvd. in Clinton dating back to the 1950s, according to post members. In that time it was a haven for African Americans to gather and fellowship when places such as those were scarce.

“Over 50 years ago, this was the only place that the Black people had to come was the American Legion,” Peggy Melvin, director of Volunteer Services for Sampson Partners, said. “Long time ago, churches didn’t have fellowship halls to go so this was the thing to come to.”

Ever since, the building and its members have stood the test of time to remain active to this day. However the facility, much like its members, has gotten worn down with time and is in desperate need of repair. To that end, their members are extending a hand of need much like the ones they’ve reached out to other over the Legion’s many years of service.

“It was nice back in the day and I remember the old men at my church loved the Legion and would go on about it,” Melvin said. “These guys in the Legion didn’t just go to the military to protect their family, but they took care of all of us. So I feel like all of us should be a part of taking care of this American Legion when it’s in need.”

While the members have managed to repaint the building and install a new flag pole, the building is still in need of many other repairs. Chief among them is a new air conditioner.

To help aid on that front, some of their members met up Tuesday afternoon for a surprise. During that meeting they were presented three checks — all money recently raised by the local community.

Melvin was among them and presented two checks to the post on behalf of her church, Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist. The other was a donation from the Melvin family. The third check was presented by Joann Howard and the Howard family, which has members who are a part of Post 319, herself and husband among them.

“We were pretty self-sufficient back in the day when the club scene was here, but that has passed and we no longer have that kind of support,” Commander Edgar Warren said. “Donations and what fundraisers we have and things like that is all we have now. We appreciate all the support that is given to us, but we know some more work needs to be done around here and we trying to do it.”

“We plan on doing more and this will be some more we can use to get more done,” he said. “Right now, I guess the heat is the biggest hold up so when that lets up maybe we can be a little more active. That said, right now, our main objective is making improvements on the building itself.”

Also of note is that while it wasn’t unveiled during this presentation, Sampson Partners themselves donated to Post 319 last week. A donation from a supportive community member, Joyce Davis, was also received.

While monetary donations are always accepted, valued members of the post said during the meet up that money wasn’t the main piece they’re missing. To them, something of just as much value as cash is needed — young and able bodies.

“We’ve probably got more than enough veterans in Sampson County to support this post, by membership alone, that we shouldn’t need outside help,” Comrade Tex Howard said. “When it comes to young people, many of them are coming home from war and are trying to build up and take care of family.”

“That means they usual don’t have time to join up and help out and the ones that usually join are older folks and they are limited.”

“I remember having to carry one of those heavy caskets down the steps one time when we were ask to be honorary pallbearers,” Darryl Price, member, added. “One of the guys with me looked at me and said, ‘Man, we need some younger people’. To which I replied — ‘we are the younger people’. So we’re trying to get things changed. Meanwhile, us older people are doing the best we can.”

“Most of us here are Vietnam veterans, and when you’re looking at us, the youngest one is in their 50s,” Price said. “So, I’d say, that right now, that’s the most important thing we want to put out there and make known is that we’re trying to recruit and in need of more younger people.”

Members also wanted the community to know that it isn’t just vets they’re looking for. They are challenging other churches and anybody from the days of old that used to come to the American Legion for whatever reason in the past and enjoyed what it offered to help as well.

As for the history of the man whose name adorns the Post 319 facility, Fowler is known as the first African American K.I.A. (Killed In Action) during World War II. He was born on July 3, 1924, to Charlie and Annie Fowler in Clinton.

His WWII draft registration was in 1942 and his enlistment date was recorded on March 16, 1943. As a member of the U.S. Army, he reached the rank of PVT and died almost a year later on March 10, 1944. Fowler’s grave is located in the Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery on Bonnentsville Road.

The American Legion Post 319 itself is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that is involved in many projects within Sampson County.

Some of those include:

• Donating to the NC Central Child Home, an orphanage in Oxford, NC, yearly

• Participating in the Memorial and Veterans Day celebrations

• Being active in the Downtown Street Fair, Community Night Out, Christmas Parade and more

• Hosting Veterans Fellowship breakfast every Tuesday

• Recruiting new members for the American Legion

• Attending funerals of veterans and comforting the families

• Helping veterans seek assistance for needs from the Veteran Service Officer

• Taking veterans to various appointments

• Hosting fundraisers for the upkeep of their post

“In the past we had extended community services that people didn’t even know about,” Price said. “Meals on Wheels, the Auxiliary use to do the Easter program, with candy giveaways and speakers for the children. We did adopt a highway, we’ve got people that donate blood, we have people that visit nursing homes and sick that you don’t hear about.”

“We want to expand on that and we have smart people around that we could really use their help,” he added. “And again, younger ones as well like from the ROTC, all that stuff. There’s plenty of other things that we could do and it doesn’t all have to be physical. We just need some bodies willing to do it.”

For questions or concerns regarding Post 319, contact Commander Edgar Warren at 910-990-0413 or Comrade Tex Howard at 910-590-9043. For anyone that would like to donate, the post asks to make checks payable to: American Legion Post 319, P.O. Box 791, Clinton, NC.

“We are the keepers of this post, and your support as a community would be appreciated,” a statement from Post 319 said. “We thank you in advance for supporting American Legion 319 in honor of Henry James Fowler, who we salute for his service to our country. We’re proud to be members of Post 319.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.