Oaths sworn; Brown joins elections board

During a brief meeting of the Sampson County Board of Elections on Tuesday, members were sworn in — including a new face — and the new-look board immediately got to business, approving a one-stop voting schedule for the 2023 municipal election and responding to the state elections office on a proposed move to consolidate Clinton polling locations.

Franklin D. Brown officially took his place Tuesday on the five-member Sampson County Board of Elections, replacing Charlotte Murphy, who stepped down from the board last month. Appointed by Democratic Party Chair Ed Gillim, Brown has a storied career of service locally and was the first African-American magistrate in Sampson County back in 1978.

Sherri White-Williamson (Chairman), Danny Jackson, Coley Michael Warren (Secretary) and Dwight Williams Jr. round out the board. Brown was officially appointed on Tuesday, when Brown and other board members took their oaths to serve a two-year term to serve on the Sampson County Board of Elections.

Among the board’s business, a one-stop voting schedule was approved for the upcoming election, filing for which will extend until noon this Friday.

According to the schedule, one-stop will begin Thursday, Oct. 19, and extend until Saturday, Nov. 4. The opportunity to vote early will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during that time. There will be no weekend voting, with the exception of the final day, Nov. 4, when voting will extend from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All one-stop will be conducted at the Sampson County Board of Elections, 335 County Complex Road, Suite 100, Building D, Clinton.

Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Polling site merge on hold

In February, the Sampson County Board of Elections in February unanimously approved have a single polling place for seven precincts in Clinton, an effort to cut down on voter confusion as well as reduce the staffing necessary to operate sites.

At the time of the approval earlier this year, Sampson County Elections director Niya Rayner said the move would be considered temporary as any appointments or reappointments of election board members locally would require the polling places merge to be voted on again, even if the board was to remain the same.

The Sampson Board of Elections was also not the final determining body on the polling site combination. Rather, the local board’s action was a local recommendation to the N.C. State Board of Elections, which was to ensure the measure is in line with state law.

On Tuesday, Rayner said she received a correspondence from State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell, who did not give approval to the board’s resolution as written.

According to the local board’s proposal, Sampson County Agri-Expo Center would be the hub for voters from all Clinton precincts to cast their votes. No precincts lines are being changed, but the move would establish one central polling site where voters in all of the Clinton precincts can cast their ballots, board members said. No other county precincts are impacted.

Any approval regarding the consolidation would not impact the upcoming municipal election in November 2023, county elections board members said then. They are still targeting having the resolution in place by the end of 2023 so it could be effective for the 2024 Presidential election.

The affected precincts, under the proposal, include:

• Clinton Central (Clinton City Hall Auditorium)

• Clinton East (Sampson Agri-Expo Center)

• Clinton Northeast (Sampson County Adult Day Care Center)

• Clinton Southwest (Clinton Fire Station)

• Clinton West (Sampson Community College)

• Kitty Fork (N.C. National Guard Armory)

• Rowan (Rowan Community Building)

All of those precincts would vote at Clinton East, under the proposal.

In her missive, Bell specifically mentioned that Clinton West was not contiguous to the Clinton East precinct where the combined polling place would be located. Rayner said Tuesday that left the board with the option of revising the resolution and excluding Clinton West, or further discussing the matter with Bell.

Board members unanimously voted to direct Rayner to make contact with Bell and set up a public meeting to discuss the matter, with the hopeful inclusion of Clinton West in the consolidation. Board members cited the close proximity of Clinton West to Clinton East, despite the two precincts not touching.

White-Williamson said not including Clinton West might give the perception of “favoritism” to one precinct over others and bring about even more confusion.

Staffing has definitely been an issue over the last two election cycles, White-Williamson has noted.

“That is a huge issue for the board — people dropping out at the last minute, dropping out the day of, dropping out two days into the cycle,” said White-Williamson. “It’s been very difficult to keep a good group of folks who are working at these precincts. This action would certainly solve a lot of issues that the board has seen.”

Voters are already in the system based on their address, so poll workers know which ballot they are to receive. Knowing where to cast it should be the least of a voter’s worries, board members said. Dwight Williams has said elections officials have been assured that the Expo Center, a county-owned building, should be available to serve as a polling site “for the foreseeable future.”

On Tuesday, Danny Jackson echoed the sentiments of other board members in expressing the need to have Bell hear from not only elections officials, but those citizens who were in favor of the consolidation proposal. He said they should have another public hearing with Bell present.

“We didn’t have a soul speak up against it,” said Jackson, “from either party.”

“They understood it and supported it,” Williams concurred.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.