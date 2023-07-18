The Pizza Inn is making education a part of its mission, starting a scholarship program with the Sampson Community College this year.

The restaurant’s owner, Susan Hale, and her son Jarrett Lassiter, who serves as the operator, have termed the project the ‘Pizza Inntegrity Scholarship,’ and have plans to grow the scholarship with a unique vision in mind.

The scholarship program officially started when the first donation of $1,000 was made to SCC several weeks ago. The funds are to be divvied up at the school’s discretion to go towards tuition assistance, but this is not the final iteration for the Inntegrity Scholarship as it evolves.

The goal of the scholarship is to provide finances for all expenses for a student who is awarded the scholarship, in addition to supplemental resources to help pay for other living costs not included with tuition.

They would like to have a system in which the recipient signs on to work at the establishment part-time for 90 days to have the experience of working in the restaurant environment, to complement the academic experience offered by the scholarship.

This comes as the Pizza Inn also allowed the Omega Psi Phi fraternity to host an educational event at its location. “Pizza Inn, like the fraternity, is very excited about finding ways to invest in education, scholarship, and providing the best opportunities possible for academic development in Sampson County,” said Lassiter of the restaurant’s new program.