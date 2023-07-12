Warren announces candidacy for mayor

Newton Grove Commissioner Craig Warren, with wife Deborah, takes an oath to become a commissioner back in 2020, administered by then-mayor Stephen Jackson. Warren will look to serve the town in another capacity, as he’s filed for mayor.

Gerald Darden, who has led Newton Grove for the better part of the past two decades, will be stepping down from his mayoral post at the end of his term. He announced during the town’s monthly meeting Monday night that he will not seek reelection to the seat he has held for 18 of the past 22 years.

“I don’t usually have a lot to say, but my term expires in December and I will not file; I’m through,” Darden said at the end of the meeting. “I’ve been with this job on and off for several years, I’ve enjoyed it and I love the town of Newton Grove. It’s where I’ve always lived and I’m just proud to be from here, just like I know many of you are.”

“It’s a good place to be and I just want to say again that I’ve enjoyed it here,” Darden continued. “I feel like I’ve been here long enough and my age, well, I’m just as young as I used to be. So I just wanted to let you know that after my term I will not return.”

“I’ll still be here in anyway that you need me but I feel like it’s time for me to hang it so that’s it,” he added.

Town commissioner Craig Warren, a native of Newton Grove, has already announced his candidacy for mayor, filing on Friday. He said he didn’t initially plan to run for mayor, but decided to following the news that was ultimately revealed at Monday night’s board meeting concerning Darden’s decision not to seek reelection.

Warren has served on the board for nearly fours years now. He was appointed his first two years when former commissioner Gary Mac Herring departed and elected in 2021.

Now with the mayor seat up for grabs, Warren took a moment after the meeting to tell his story on why he decided to throw his hat in the ring.

“I had told Gerald when he when approached me about it that I wouldn’t have run against him if he had chose to run again; I would support him,” Warren said, “because I’ve only got two years left on my commissioner term. But, I think we’re headed in the right direction; we’ve made a lot of changes, we’ve turned around a lot of things, our board works good together, we’ve got a good group and we want to continue moving forward. We want to keep getting things repaired and keep everything moving smoothly in Newton Grove.”

“It was never an ambition of mine to be mayor and some of them said, ‘well, that’s the reason we would love for you to be mayor, because you don’t,’” he continued with a chuckle. “I can appreciate that, I was gone for quite a few years and moved back here after I retired and I’m just trying to give back. The town’s has been good to us and been good to my family, we’ve been here since ‘63. So this is a good place, like the mayor said. I love Newton Grove — it’s home. I live right here and I plan to be here too until I’m gone.”

“The board works good together and has worked hard in the last two years and we’ve climbed out of some holes and made a lot of progress; I just want to continue that,” he added. “I’m looking forward to that opportunity, I’m proud to be able to do it, but again it was not my ambition to be mayor. Regardless, I’m proud to serve if that’s what the people want, and I’ll do my very best.”

