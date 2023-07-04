Each year, the Clinton Garden Club recognizes members for the hours of service they have given to the club and its community projects. The five members with the most reported hours have their names engraved on silver bowls that are housed at the Sampson County History Museum. Their names are also recorded in the yearbook and the annual scrapbook. The winners for this 2022-2023 year, from left, are: Phyllis McKee, 5th place; Debra Ryan, 4th place; Mary Burke-Bass, 1st place; Judy Cumbo, 2nd place; and Camille Dunn, 3rd place.