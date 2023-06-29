On Friday, June 30, the Summer MusicArts Camp participants from Grove Park Baptist Church will be performing a short program of patriotic music on the Sampson County Courthouse steps at 9:30 a.m. This event will culminate a week of visual art, dance and music classes for area children Grades 1-5. The MusicArts students will also be performing at the Sampson Adult Day Health Care Center at 10 a.m. and finishing up with at performance in the sanctuary of Grove Park Baptist Church at noon for family and friends. Phyllis Stallings is the director for the camp, which extended through this entire week.