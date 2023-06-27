First in series of Roseboro concerts this week

ROSEBORO — The Town of Roseboro and the Western Sampson Commerce group are currently collaborating on a new event, “aLive in the ‘Boro and it kicks off this week.

“aLive in the ‘Boro has been a project that I have floated around for some time to enrich the communities cultural and social amenities,” Robby James said. “Roseboro has seen recent growth and new life in its downtown district. Events like this can only add value to the experiences of its citizens and visitors.”

“New activities like the concert series will get people out of their homes and enjoying the beautiful weather with great music,” Alice Butler, Roseboro Mayor, stated. “We have many new families in the area and this is a great way for people to meet their neighbors.”

The planning committee currently has three concerts planned, starting on June 29 with local artist Chad Thompson. The next two concerts will be on July 20 and Aug. 24.

”I think that anytime the community comes together in a group there is a sense of belonging that you feel,” James also shared. “We are an open community and welcoming to visitors. Many people across eastern NC have ties to Roseboro or just need to experience what it is like to be around “just good folks.” Hopefully, they will come to hear a pleasant tune, enjoy a meal and perhaps support one of our small business shops that are so vital to our community. Maybe they even see something that we are doing right that can be implemented in their community to foster growth and prosperity. It is vital that we continue to keep our way of life in rural NC, and more specifically Roseboro, aLive.”

Roseboro has a goal to engage with a variety of ages from different cultural perspectives. Due to being a small rural town, there is not a broad diversity in the population. However, the planning committee intends to offer a selection of music that will be captivating to all.

“We hope everyone will grab a chair and join us for this exciting free event. Take root and bloom with us in downtown Roseboro,” Randi Kelly, Small Town Main Street coordinator stated.

The downtown restaurants Vinny’s, Earl and Jerry’s and Railroad Street Steakhouse will offer a limited menu, however, the live concert is free to the public. The beer garden, which has been featured at previous BloomFest events will also be within the confines of the community garden area.

“We are always happy to see our Downtown filled with customers and we look forward to providing more activities like this one,” Butler said. “The key is — we need citizens to attend the events we offer. I would like to thank all of the volunteers that have worked hard to make this event possible.”

No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed.

All concerts will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Roseboro Community Garden on NW Railroad Street. Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Check out the Town of Roseboro’s Facebook page and the local restaurants for more updates.