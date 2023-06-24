Tribe set for state marker, also garners public art grant

For the Coharie Tribe, a long-time effort to have a marker placed along the highway has paid off and has been approved in recognition of the historical significance of their tribe and its center. To add to this recognition, the tribe has also received a Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation grant to use for public art depicting the culture and history in the very building the state now deems worthy of historical recognition.

The North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission recently announced that the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program approved highway historical markers for nine American Indian sites in North Carolina. One of them is the former American Indian school in Sampson County, specifically the East Carolina Indian School, which was founded in 1943 and was the only school to educate Native Americans within a seven-county radius.

It now serves as part of the Coharie Intra-Tribal Center, located on U.S. Highway 421 North, just outside Clinton.

“Having the school recognized for what it meant, and still means, in the minds of the community is something we’ve been wanting for as long as I can remember because it really is a special, important place to us and to the real history of Sampson County and beyond, ” said Coharie Tribal Administrator Greg Jacobs. “I really am grateful to be able to see this happen.”

The markers will be ordered soon and will be installed in pre-approved locations in the fall. Formal marker dedication programs, including recognition of tribal leadership, special guests, and local dignitaries, will be announced closer to the installation dates.

“This is an important achievement in elevating the conversation of American Indians in the state,” Kerry Bird, director of the N.C. American Indian Heritage Commission, said in a press release.“We have been overlooked for far too long. Now these markers are one way of documenting our presence here in North Carolina.”

The marker, Jacobs said, has been a long-time in coming and, coupled with the grant for public art at the center, will be a crowning achievement for the Coharie Tribe.

“We have longed through history for people to know who we are, what our nature is — about our nature, our creativity, and who we are as a people,” said Jacobs, applying this thought process to the importance of the historical marker in tandem with the Reynolds Foundation grant that will allow them to express their culture and creativity through public art.

On the heels of the highway marker announcement, earlier this week, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation announced the second cohort of the Inclusive Public Art Initiative, a program through which people, groups, and organizations collaborate to plan and create permanent public art installations in their communities. In the initiative’s second cohort, ZSR awarded grants totaling $1.6 million to nine organizations across North Carolina, spanning the state, from the Qualla Boundary to New Bern.

The initiative aims to amplify narratives and histories of women and/or people of color in North Carolina that are untold or under-told. Projects in the second cohort spotlight the stories of Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx and Native American/Indigenous communities, in addition to multicultural projects focused on women and disability justice.

The Coharie received roughly $208,000 to put towards telling these stories and creating this art.

“I truly can’t believe it; this grant is going to allow us, through art, to portray ourselves as a tribe visibly to the public, to actually share our culture in our own way and ensure it is never lost,” Jacobs said. “It will inspire a lot of tribal participation as well, and also bridge generational gaps through the power of artwork, history, belief, and teamwork.”

Commencing with an oral history collection, there will be engagement with elders in sharing the history and experiences of segregation and integration, veteran affairs, cultural programming, and the spiritual and cultural significance of the Great Coharie River. The result will be a public art storytelling project rendered through sculptures and murals at the Coharie Tribal Center, formerly the East Carolina Indian School, which happens to now also be an official historic site in North Carolina.