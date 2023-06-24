Solid waste fee approved; sales tax hike on table

The 2023-24 county budget was approved Tuesday by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which also mandated more stringent guidelines toward limiting increases in the cost of county government going forward.

Additionally, notice was given Friday that a special meeting would take place this Monday, June 26, to discuss and consider making a request to the North Carolina General Assembly to adopt a local act allowing Sampson County to access an additional 1 cent sales and use tax. That meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Monday in the Administrative Board Room at the County Complex.

The budget vote earlier in the week was unanimous, although Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin was absent. There were ultimately no changes made from the 2023-24 budget proposal unveiled last month by County Manager Ed Causey.

The 2023-24 Sampson County budget sets aside $3 million for anticipated raises and benefits expected in light of an ongoing market study. Per pupil funding for local schools is increasing, more fund balance is being appropriated and several positions will be created in 2023-24. The property tax rate remains at 82.5 cents per $100 valuation.

The adopted 2023-24 general fund totals $79,313,859, which is $8,346,520 higher than the adopted 2022-23 general fund of $70,967,339 — an 11.8% increase. The 2022-23 budget was amended throughout the year and currently stands at $77,062,893. The recently adopted general fund for 2023-24 amounts to a 3% increase from the 2022-23 amended budget.

Hand in hand with the budget’s approval, Chairman Jerol Kivett presented the resolution laying out a general plan of action for limiting those increases.

“Our goal is not to eliminate the increases in the cost of government. Our goal is minimizing the rate of increases while emphasizing customer service experiences utilizing technology and improved and more efficient operations,” the resolution read in part. “The primary way to accomplish this goal is to minimize the addition of new positions. At present, County Administration cannot add new positions without the approval of the Board of Commissioners. We need to be more austere.”

According to the adopted resolution, the following guidelines will be mandated moving forward:

• The county manager will evaluate all vacancies to determine if the vacated position needs to be replaced. The affected department head will be required to justify the needs of the position before moving ahead with any vacancy.

• The county manager can reallocate unfilled or vacant positions to other departments with justified needs.

• It is expected that the primary way to get new positions in a respective department is to reclassify existing unfilled positions in the department. Department heads will need to be diligent in managing their resources, as future needs will likely be met by reallocating existing resources and recognizing the value of technology.

• Positions offered to the county with full funding will be considered if there is no requirement to continue the position when funding is terminated. Other circumstances will be brought forward to the Board of Commissioners if recommended by the county manager.

• Contracted work can be considered by the county manager if the respective department has available funds in the existing budget and can show a justifiable need and cost savings over filling a vacancy or adding a new position.

According to the resolution, new technology will be vetted and approved through the proper channels and all departments will be required to annually review existing contracts to determine efficiency and need. Likewise, the county manager will review the vehicle replacement and maintenance policy for all departments and ensure each has a sound policy for maintaining their current fleet, and replacing and making additions to that fleet, the resolution stated.

Causey cited “pervasive inflation, a declining rural population, and the need for more job creation in our communities” as creating cash flow challenges. More revenues are needed, he said.

To that end, a number of fee increases are also seeking to boost revenues in lieu of a tax hike. That includes a $80 countywide availability fee for the utilization of solid waste conveniences sites, the bill for which will go out to property owners this August for the calendar year beginning January 2024. Properties within the incorporated areas of the county (municipalities) will not be assessed this availability fee.

The $80 solid waste availability fee is part of the county’s focus on fees for services to decrease the county’s need for increased property taxes, Causey has reiterated. Estimated revenues of $1,055,000 (based on approximately $1.5 million costs and 70% fee collection rate) are expected to offset annual solid waste costs, he previously noted.

“Many believe that a reasonable fee structure for desired services helps to create a more equitable distribution for sharing the cost of government,” Causey stated previously. “We have had multiple departments review their fee structure and offer appropriate changes in their fees or fee structure to ensure they are more in line with those of our surrounding counties and/or the cost of the services provided.”

No additional COLAs or pay increases are included in the budget. Approximately $3 million has been included to cover the proposed salaries and benefit hikes based on the anticipated results of a market study set to be completed this summer.

The county is appropriating approximately $4,458,257 to balance the budget. Lapsed salaries and benefits will cover a significant portion of the deficit, county officials said. Causey said the county’s fund balance represents nearly 35% of expenditures.

The county is required to fund both school systems Clinton City Schools (CCS) and Sampson County Schools (SCS) at the same per student rate. The per pupil funding approved in 2023-24 is $1,324 per student, up from $1,273 per pupil in 2022-23.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.