CLINTON — A grant has aided the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) with the capability of responding to an emergency off-road situation in Sampson County.

Sampson County Emergency Services recently received a $27,072 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase a John Deere Gator utility terrain vehicle with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) skid unit. This critical equipment will allow local first responders to be better prepared in emergency situations to protect residents in Sampson County.

“On behalf of Sampson County Emergency Services and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Goldsboro,” said Rick Sauer, director of Sampson County Emergency Services. “We are incredibly humbled to receive this vital equipment to continue to keep Sampson County safe.”

The new UTV will enhance the organization’s ability to reach patients and injured persons in wooded and other off-road locations. This equipment will enable a crew of up to five rescuers to be transported to an off-road, emergency location to extricate a patient and get them to a nearby ambulance.

When minutes count, having the right tools in the right hands makes all the difference, local officials said.

The Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2005. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans.

Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $75 million to hometown heroes in 50 states plus Puerto Rico. More than 70% of the funds raised for the foundation comes from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand.