Construction scheduled to begin Monday

CLINTON – Two closures may impact N.C. 24 drivers in Sampson County starting next week.

On June 12, between 9-11 a.m., the N.C. 24 exit ramp for Southwest Boulevard will close, allowing N.C. Department of Transportation crews to mill the asphalt on both sides of the overpass ahead of paving it. During the ramp closure, drivers should continue to the Tram Road exit as a detour.

Also starting Monday in the area, one lane of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard (N.C. 24), from U.S. 701 Business to Lisbon Street, will close while crews prepare utilities and the roadway prior to the resurfacing. This work will take place Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. between June 12-30, depending on the weather.

Flaggers will direct traffic throughout the lane closure. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, and if not, slow down and use caution near the construction site.