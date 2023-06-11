Staggering cookie sales, local support highlighted

This dollar was used in a demonstration during Tokesia Underwood’s speech on value. She crushed it, threw it down and stepped on it. Afterward she unraveled it and asked Troop 1552 what it was then worth. That was the message she wanted to portray to them about figuring out their own worth.

These bags were given out as gifts to the members of Troop 1552 for all their hard work in 2023. Pictured is troop member Keymiya Burris and one of the proud parents Ashley Benson.

This was an Appreciation Award for Anderson Drugs’ Gena Anderson. Anderson was absent during the event, so the award was accepted by Octavia Mckoy.

Ashley Benson was filled with joy as she put the new vest on her daughter Kamryn Olive during the Bridging Ceremony.

Octavia Mckoy handed this plaque for the “Making A Difference Award” to Mary Herring-Lee who excepted it for Dr. Louis W. Hackett and First Baptist Church.

Guest speaker Tokesia Underwood was presented this gift by Mary Herring-Lee, one of the troop leaders, as a thank you on behalf of Troop 1552.

Pictured is one of the troop leaders Octavia Mckoy, left, with Layla Brianne, who was presented the award for top cookie seller.

Troop 1552 joined together with their loving parents and the leaders of their troop for a heartwarming group shot.

This past Monday was a night of celebration in Garland surrounding the proud young ladies of the Girl Scouts.

That night members of Troop 1552 along with their loving parents gathered at First Baptist Church to show them appreciation for their accomplishments in 2023. The gathering itself was also highlighted with the Bridging Ceremony for some of its members. A tradition that honors girls’ achievements throughout the year and celebrates their “crossing the bridge” to the next Girl Scout level.

Girl Scouts Troop 1552 consists of 11 girls, Layla Brianne, Jayla Brianne, Kamryn Olive, Saniya Graham, Keymiya Burris, Zyia Ray/Top seller, Su-Micca Simpson, Mi’Tavia Johnson, Bella Boykin, Aubrey Corbett and Tori’anna McNeil.

The three leaders for the the troop include Lydia Fryar (Troop Leader), Octavia Mckoy and Mary Herring-Lee.

These 11 Girls Scouts have been very active and their efforts were praised by Henry Treadwell, one of the Deacons of First Baptist. Treadwell gave the prayer for the ceremony but had to take a moment beforehand just to acknowledge them.

“You guys are fantastic; if I had a hat on right now, I’d tip it to you,” he said. “I also have to thank the adults that work with these kids. I’ve watched these girls over the years and you’ve taught them independence and so much more. I have really watched them grow and I just want to thank all of you for what you’re doing.”

Herring-Lee talked about some of what was accomplished — one of the more staggering tidbits being the sheer amount of money raised through cookie sales.

“This calendar year 2023, they sold $37,000 plus worth of cookies and this only touches the surface what these girls do,” she said. “Just to name a few, they volunteer at the Salemburg Food Bank every third Saturday of the month, they did community clean-ups and much more.”

Since the event was meant as a celebration, “thank you” gifts were given out to each of the members. Not only that, but honors for best cookie sellers were awarded as well. Third place went to Boykin, second place went to Burris and this year’s top seller was Layla Brianne.

Troop Leader Fryar also noted that Troop 1552 earned the first and third place spots for the entire county.

While the girls were the center of attention, the troop didn’t neglect to give thanks to those that helped them. As part of their own awards they gave out appreciation plaques to members and organization in the community for their support of the Girl Scouts.

Appreciation awards were given to community member Franklin Brown, Jr. and Anderson Drugs’ Gena Anderson. They gave out another special award titled the “Making A Difference Award,” which was meant for those who have shown great dedication to Troop 1552. This honor went to Dr. Louis W. Hackett and First Baptist Church, who has been their sponsor for the past five years.

After all the awards were distributed, there was a special presentation further honoring the entire troop. During that time, Quette President of the Kappa Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Gloria Bennett, came forth to present them with a monetary gift in the amount of $200.

“Quettes are the wives of the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Kappa Rho is the Chapter for Sampson, Duplin and Bladen County,” Bennett said. “Part of the Quettes is supporting our husbands and they wanted to do something for the community. So, they asked the wives could they find something in the community to support.”

“That being the case, last year the Quettes got together and thought to ourselves ‘why don’t we support the Girl Scouts,’” she said. “So we got together and we did a little fundraiser to we support them. That said, this year the Quettes of Kappa Rho would like to present the Girls Scouts with $200 to help you.”

She then noted that they hope to offer even bigger checks to Troop 1552 in the future as they get more Quettes. Bennett is also wife to retired MSgt USAF and Basileus Gregory Bennett, who she wanted to acknowledge following the presentation.

Clinton City Schools’ own Tokesia Underwood was the guest speaker for the event who closed out the ceremony. In her speech she left encouraging and uplifting words to Troop 1552, many of who are students of hers at Sunset Avenue. The message she left them was one on knowing their value, something they should never let be degraded by others specially when being led by God.

“I just want you babies to always remember that no matter obstacles come your way, when others have forsaken you or turned their backs on you you’re still who God says you are,” she said in her speeches conclusion. “I also just have to say to these babies that I love them, I really do. So I hope that I said something to encourage you and to bless your little souls. If you only take one thing with you tonight let it be this, ‘to know your worth’, why, because you are valuable in the eyesight of God.”

