Festivities coming to Clinton on June 19

The first annual downtown Clinton Juneteenth celebration is set for later this month, marking “the first chapter of a new history” locally, with community leaders calling the upcoming festivities “historic” — a watershed moment for progress in Sampson County.

The event will take place on Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Clinton City Market, located at 217 Lisbon St. There will be speakers, food trucks and music.

“The Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee looks forward to celebrating Juneteenth as a day of remembrance and celebration of freedom,”Stephaine Graham, a member of the committee, shared. “Working together, we hope to embrace the past, celebrate the present, and shape the future in the heart of our community and county.”

Dr. Ted Thomas, chair of the Sampson County Multicultural Committee, and Larry Sutton, president of the Sampson County NAACP, are scheduled to speak at the event.

“Juneteenth is a time of remembrance, not only of the past but also where we are today as a culture,” said Thomas. “I hope all will attend to take this journey with us.”

Juneteenth — combining June and nineteenth — is an annual celebration for the end of slavery in the United States.

After the Civil War ended, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army came to Gavelston, Texas and read General Order No. 3 — a moment that changed history forever for Black people in America. The date was June 19, 1865, two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863.

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Granger said while standing on the balcony of the Ashton Villa, where thousands of federal troops arrived to take control of the state and to free the last remaining slaves.

Celebrations started in Texas and continued for decades throughout the country. Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday in 2021.

While June 19, 2023 will mark the first Juneteenth celebration organized by Main Street members in downtown Clinton, it isn’t technically the first locally. A group of citizens organized one back in June 2020 at Royal Lane Park, when many events were being canceled during the onset of the pandemic. Similar June events have been held in subsequent years.

The upcoming celebration, however, is a major step in the Sampson seat as government officials, community leaders and local dignitaries combined forces for what is being deemed the inaugural event.

“The City of Clinton’s first ever Juneteenth celebration will be historic, becoming the first chapter of a new history in our continuing pursuit of racial equity and progress,” Sutton stated. “Something so consequential and so instrumental in changing the course of American history, as the ending of slavery, deserves ‘official” attention.”

Miss Hattie & Friends, accompanied by recording artist Lamanuel Boykin, will provide entertainment; and food vendors will include Flash BBQ, J and T’s Simply Delicious Concessions and T&T Grill on Wheels.

“We have so many wonderful things coming together in Downtown Clinton at this time,” said City of Clinton Planning Director Mary Rose, who also serves as Main Street Program director. “Including an educational event which is also a celebration of freedom speaks volumes about how we are embracing the diversity of our citizens and business owners to bring a variety of events and activities downtown.”

