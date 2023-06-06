Two Sampson County students — one from the Early College, the other from Hobbton High — have been named recipients of the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship, the 21st year the financial honor has been awarded.

Her son, Michael Mozingo, formed the scholarship in his mother’s honor and bestows it upon qualifying teenagers each year on Mother’s Day.

This year the recipients were Dioselyn Banos and Mariana Sada.

Banos, daughter of Jose and Minerva Banos, is a senior at Sampson Early College High School. She attends Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clinton.

She was awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

Sada, daughter of Denise Romero and Alberto Sada, is a senior at Hobbton High School. She also attends Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Her scholarship was in the amount of $500.

Banos is planning to attend Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa. in the fall, majoring in criminology.

Sada is planning to study architecture at UNC-Charlotee in the fall.

The Edith Bradshaw Scholarship was established in 2003 in memory of the mother of Michael Mozingo. Ms. Bradshaw was a well-known local cook and business woman, and served her community faithfully.

