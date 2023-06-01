Land transfers
Lane, Jerry L to Lane, Jerry L, Pettway, Kimberly Lane
McGee, Roddy Ken Mgr/Mbr, Tiger Investments of North Carolina LLC to McGee, Roddy Ken
Moore, Patricia to Mack, Michael
McGee, Roddy Ken to Duke, Mackenzie W.
Mack, Michael to Butler’s Heritage LLC
Signature Home Builders Inc. to Roberts, Megan Nicole, Roberts, Tristan Patrick
McCullum, James C. III to McCullum, Nicole
Stanley, Robert Mbr, Westan Construction LLC to Burns, Bailey Edwin, Burns, Chandler Moore Seal
A&G Residential LLC, Alderman, David Wells IV Mgr to Mayer, John
Brown, Dodd Addison II, Lee, Rebecca Kennedy to Carter, Christopher Joseph, Roderick, Laurie Anne
Thornton Homes Co. to Mendoza, Claudia Isela Torres, Morales, Octavio Reza, Reza, Octavio Morales, Torres, Claudia Isela Mendoza
Thornton Homes Co. to Billareal, Consuelo Sanchez, Garcia, Francisco Sanchez, Sanchez, Consuelo Billarreal, Sanchez, Francisco Garcia
Thornton Homes Co. to De Guerrero, Yvonna Orona, Guerrero, Eriberto Ramirez, Orona, Yvonne De Guerrero, Ramirez, Eriberto Guerrero
Jones, Leon Gregory, Jones, Wanda Faye, Lucas, Willa Dean to White, Christopher Lawrence, White, Olivia
Hair, John S. Jr. to Sessoms, Larry R. Jr., Sessoms, Tiffany Stallings
Buckhorn Creek Farms LLC, Thornton, Dawson Mbr/Mgr, Thornton, Hagan Mbr/Mgr, Cumbo, Reid H. Mbr/Mgr, Cumbo Farms LLC to Buckhorn Creek Farms LLC
Covington & Shaw LLC, Miller, Terrace P. Mbr/Mgr to Blanks, Gleana S.
Matthews Family Farms LLC, Parrish, Helen M. Mbr/Mgr to B&B Pecan Processors Real Estate LLC
Robinson, Ternale, Robinson, Ternale D. to Robinson, Marion Delynn
A&G Residential LLC, Alderman, David Wells IV Mgr. to May, Ashley Nicole, May, Lawrence Nelson
Honeycutt, H. Brewer to HBH Farms LLC
Barden, Annie Monk to Barden, Annie Monk, Culbreth, Betty Ann, Graham, Pamela Marcia
Clayton, Dorcas Gaye McLamb, aka, Clayton, Gaye McLamb, Daughtry, Brantwood Gerald, Daughtry, Dempsey James, Daughtry, Elbert Lovell, Daughtry, Nancy Jo, Daughtry, Patricia Ann, Daughtry, Terry Deloyt, Estate, Dorcas D. McLamb Revocable Trust, Fogleman, Deloris D., Fogleman, Donald Lee, Fogleman, Mary Deloris Daughtry, aka, Hudson, Billie Jo, fka, King, Paula Daughtry, King, Paula Daughtry, exr., McLamb, Billie, McLamb, Billie, McLamb, Billie, Tr., McLamb, Billie Jo, co exr, McLamb, Debra Ann, McLamb, Deno, aka, McLamb, Jimmie Daniel, McLamb, Kenneth Deno, co exr, McLamb, Kenneth Deno, Tr., McLamb, Kenneth Deno, McLamb, Mary Dorcas, Estate to CMH Homes Inc.
Phyllis P. Daughtry Revocable Trust, Watkins, Kimberly D. S Tr., Watkins, Kimberly D., Tr. to Kimberly D. Watkins Irrevocable Subtrust, Phyllis P. Daughtry Revocable Trust, Watkins, Kinberly D., Tr.
Marriage licenses
Rashaun Tremain Moore to Chasidy Jomika Thompson
Delilah Caritina Galarza to Gerill Nemiah Williams Jr.
Annie Theretha Curry to Cleon Melvin Hardy
Douglas ONeal Mathis to Mira Jamatrice Stevens