Beekeepers bolster ranks, get hands-on with training

This is what one of the section of a bee hive looks like, this one full of honey and was super heavy.

Tammy Butler uses the smoker on one of the hives. This is used to calm bees before and during a keeper’s hive inspection.

Pictured is Ta’maya Garner the youngest student to complete the Bee School, she’s only 14. This was during one of her hands-on / in the hive training sessions.

Another look at what goes on inside a bee hive, which new keepers will see a lot more of.

Tammy Butler, president of Sampson County Beekeepers Association, preps the smoker before opening her hives during one of her mentoring sessions.

Bees are often insects associated with annoyance, but little know they are the most important asset in food production. To help fight that stigma, the Sampson County Beekeepers Association recently bolstered its ranks.

To that end the association hosted its inaugural “Bee School” back in January to train new and inspiring beekeepers for the North Carolina State Beekeeper Association (NCSBA). The school was a great success with over 30 students taking the beekeeping course. This month, that first set of cohorts took to the field and are undergoing their hands-on/in-the-hive training.

“Every new beekeeper has a mentor assigned to them that goes through a new beekeepers hive and I travel to different people’s houses and work their hives with them,” Tammy Butler, President of Sampson County Beekeepers Association said.

“There are three or four certified beekeepers that do that and then in July cohorts will take a practicum,” she said. “For example with Ta’maya, she will come out and there’s a test that she will do. I will check off on it to make sure she has mastery, then she will become a certified beekeeper.”

“Then the following year, she will be able to mentor someone and help them grow their bees and their hives. We hope to keep that growing and to just continue building and building our beekeepers.”

Ta’maya Garner was not only one of the students that completed the Bee School but was the youngest member of the class at only 14. Garner is being mentored by Butler and was out in the field recently doing hive training where she shared thoughts on what she liked about being a beekeeper with The Sampson Independent.

“I just really enjoy seeing how they work and the stuff that they do like building the hive,” she said. “The way everyone cooperates and how every bee has their job it’s an interesting little society to watch and help take care of.”

Garner has always had a passion for the environment and Butler spoke on what it meant to have her as a new beekeeper.

“In North Carolina bees are considered livestock, which I find kind of strange,” Butler said with a laugh. “Regardless, I think it’s important that that younger people get involved as well. I was so tickled when Ta’maya came to the Bee School because it showed that we have young people that are interested in in beekeeping.”

”When you look around the class it’s mostly people who have retired and have time,”Butler said. “So it’s good to see someone so young and passionate about the environment and about taking care of the planet becoming a beekeeper because that’s what we do.”

As Sampson County’s president Butler also shared her own thoughts on why the Bee School and recruiting new beekeepers is important to not only her but Sampson County.

“The Sampson County Beekeepers are aligned with the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association, so we follow all their guidelines,” she said. “We are trying to educate as many people as we can about honey bees and the value of honeybees, especially in this agricultural community.”

“As we like to say, ‘every third bite of food you eat is dependent on a honeybee,’” she said. “If something happened to the honeybees our food supply would be devastated. I don’t think a lot of people give that little insect that much credit for what all it does.”

The Bee School takes place in January and finishes to coincide with the beekeeping year which runs from spring to spring. Butler noted that advertising for next years classes will start in December and interested parties need only reach out to Sampson’s Cooperative Extension to sign up and pay for classes. Cooperative Extension can be reached at 910-592-7161.

“We are trying to make sure we keep the beekeepers we have and we want to grow the number responsible beekeepers,” Butler said. “We also want people who are interested in — beekeeping, not bee having. There are a lot of people who put a hive out in their yard and think they’re a beekeeper and they don’t ever do anything. That isn’t the case you really have to take care of them. The honey is just nice bonus but the beekeeping, that’s what’s important to us.”

