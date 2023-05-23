Land transfers
Miller, Joseph Larry to Hayes, Cemelia Q
Copeland, Isaac Orlando to Copeland, Isaac Orlando, Copeland, Isaac Orlando, Copeland, Martina McNeil
Prado, Maria Delores to Hernandez, Huberlindo B.
Byrd, Charles William, Byrd, Karen Fay to Carr, Connie M., Carr, Milton Douglas
Cooper, Shirley Mae, Hayes, Mary, Hayes, Ray to Hayes, Mary, Hayes, Ray
Cooper, Shirley Mae to Hayes, Brittnee Sharae
A&G Residential LLC to Thompson, Jeremy, Thompson, Katrina
Shelton, Jill, Shelton, Jill Nicole, Shelton, Nathan, Shelton, Nathan Israel to Faircloth, Henry Enoch, Faircloth, Molly Faye
Alcorta, Sylvia Chavez, Chavez, Juan Manuel, Chavez, Sylvia, Chavez, Sylvia Alcorta aka, Manuel, Juan Chavez, Baker, Dorothy, Cowles, Robert L. to Pearson, Robert Franklin, Pearson, Theresa Ann
Owens, Percy L., Owens, Percy Lenard aka, Owens, Percy Lenon, aka to Owens, Percy L., Owens, Percy Lenard, aka Owens, Percy Lenon, aka Owens, Pernella
Simmons, Jeffrey Allen to Johnson, Betsy Sessoms, Johnson, Eric Lee
Sealey, Donald Mitchell to Sealey, Alan Michael
Boone, Janette to Funez, Mirna Romero, Romero, Mirna Funez
Barbour, Willa Dean to Barbour, Mark Wayne
Clark, Sandra Alcot, aka Clark, Sandra Allcot to Clark, Amanda Jean, Clark, James D. Jr.
Clark, Sandra Alcot, aka Clark, Sandra Allcot to Clark, Andrew George, Clark, Sandra Alcot, aka Clark, Sandra Allcot
Dew, Dorindo Lewis, Dew, Lewis Jackson to Dew, Curtis Dale Jr.
Flowers, Anne M. Newkirk, Flowers, Thomas B. to Pendergrass, Roland A. Jr.
Thornton Homes Co. to Cedillos, Andrea M. Munoz, Cedillos, Maria E. Hernandez, Hernandez, Maria E. Cedillos, Munoz, Andrea M. Cedillos
Thornton Homes Co. to Alvarado, Jacob Lopez, Lopez, Jacob Alvarado
Thornton Homes Co. to Anselmo, Saul Humberto Martinez, Garcia, Idania Elizabeth Reyes, Martinez, Saul Humberto Anselmo, Reyes, Idania Elizabeth Garcia
Covington & Shaw LLC, Miller, Terrace P. Mbr/Mgr to Balzen, Alexandria Kay, Balzen, Timothy
Ray, Floyd N., Ray, Louis Winston, Ray, Shirley to Mega Land Pros LLC
Adunyah, Patricia A. Boykin, Boykin Adunyah, Patricia A., Boykin-Adunyah, Patricia A. to Adunyah, Samuel Evans, Munos, Keyri Iveth Ramirez, Ramirez, Keyri Iveth Munos
Barbour, Amy Jo, Barbour, Mark Wayne to Barbour, Amy Jo, Barbour, Mark Wayne
Black, Kimberly Nicole, Black, Samuel A., Fryar, Casonia L., Fryar, Jimmy Christopher, Fryar, John Hampton, Fryar, Joseph Tyrone, Fryar, Karen Marie, Wells, Theresa Ann to Fryar, Marie Ann McKoy
Strickland, Reginald H. Mgr., Strickland Swine LLC to Raynor, Bobby C.
Thurman Company to Creative Management Consulting Group LLC
Thurman Company to Creative Management Consulting Group LLC, K&K Home Builders LLC
Sessoms, Jerry G., Sessoms, Jewel H. to Lucas, Jeffery, Lucas, Tonya Marie
Sutton, Debbie Ann, Sutton, James Thomas to Garcia, Pamela Jane
Aguilar, Maribel to Habrego, Karley
Jenkins, Delores to Jenkins, Delores, Pryor, Tracie
Lockerman, Alice C. to Knowles, Billy Kyle, Knowles, Megan Autry
Nethercutt, Adell, Nethercutt, Phyllis to Stevens, Preston
Ash-Mar Properties LLC, Jackson, William P. Mgr/Mbr to Jackson, Jeanette Posse, Jackson, William Chet
Ash-Mar Properties LLC, Jackson, William P. Mgr/Mbr to Diantonio, Lauren R., Diantonio, Tyler M.
Ash-Mar Properties LLC, Jackson, William P. Mgr/Mbr to Smith, Duncan Blake, Smith, Morgan R.
Ash-Mar Properties LLC, Jackson, William P. Mgr/Mbr to Huffman, Connor James, Huffman, Vanessa Louise
Marriage licenses
Sindia Lozil to Richemond Philemon
Casey Kay Lockamy to Randall Allan McLamb
Anthony Laquan Cox to James Allen Young
Jeffery Ryan Coppenbarger to Cynthia Jean Seabolt
Travis Allen Hetherly to Hannah Marie Walker
Hivinzon Danilo Godinez Lopez to Yesenia Beatriz Ramirez
Jose Alexander Velasquez Mairena to Ana Carina Pliego