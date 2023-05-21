Two fatal off-road vehicle wrecks happened within hours of each other on Saturday in Sampson County.

The first was an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 68-year-old woman in the Roseboro area. Less than six hours later, a utility task vehicle (UTV) collision west of Clinton claimed the life of a 54-year-old Clinton man, according to reports from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 3:31 p.m. Saturday, Trooper F.B. Bautista responded to a fatal collision on the private property of 26 Mandolin Lane, Roseboro, about four miles east of Roseboro. Reports state that Rubidia Yanet Sandoval De-Lazo, 52, of 450 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was operating a 2000 Honda 350 Rancher ATV, traveling north on the property.

According to reports, when a small child playing in the backyard darted out in front of the ATV, De-Lazo “swerved to miss the child” and struck Esperanza Leticia Sandoval-Chacon, 68, also of 450 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, running her completely over. Attempts by Sampson County EMS to revive Sandoval-Chacon were unsuccessful.

“No alcohol nor drugs are expected in this collision,” reports state.

At 9:21 p.m., Trooper A.T. Cox investigated a single-vehicle, single-occupant fatality on private property near 1106 Harmony Church Road, five miles west of Clinton. His investigation revealed that a 2017 Polaris Razor (UTV) “was traveling erratically in an open field, adjacent to the address.”

“The UTV overturned, ejected and rolled over the driver, who was identified as Dean Alan Cubbin, 54, of 1106 Harmony Church Road, Clinton.

“Cubbin was not restrained and was not wearing a helmet,” Patrol reports stated. “Alcohol is strongly suspected in this collision.”