Mother of three, Herring, 33, battling colon cancer

A family is actively reaching out to the community to help their cherished loved one, who is in a desperate and ongoing battle against cancer.

Amber Michelle Herring is a loving 33-year-old mother of three. In July of last year she got completely unexpected and devastating news after a trip to the hospital revealed that she had stage 4 colon cancer.

“What everyone didn’t know was that I had less than three months to live,” she said in a post on her Facebook in February. “Had I not started chemo when I did, I would have been gone in just a few weeks.”

Her long battle against cancer started after that and it has been a rough one. During that time, she became deathly sick and weak, dropping down to only 88 pounds. After she completed the first round of chemo, Herring had scans a short time later. Mostly everything was remained good and the cancer was still there, but wasn’t spreading or growing.

Tough as it was, things began looking up and her cancer reached a “stable” place though she wasn’t in remission. This allowed her to return home and begin home chemo for maintenance to keep the cancer at bay and from growing.

“I have been blessed by the almighty to still be here with my babies and every single day is truly a blessing for me,” she said in the same Facebook post. “Prayers have worked and I ask to continue praying, please. I honestly cannot thank everyone enough for everything.”

Unfortunately, outcomes wouldn’t remain on the mend for Herring as she received even more devastating news soon after. In an updated post made by her mother Tonya, she detailed what transpired which sadly led to the discovery of another cancer.

“Fast forward a couple months, she had started hurting real bad and there was days she couldn’t hardly function at all,” she said. “She was supposed to have her infusion, but they wouldn’t give it to her because her symptoms had worsened so they sent her to the ER to be evaluated. After a couple hours the doctor informed her that she has Carcinomatosis of her peritoneal wall — a new cancer growth. It devastated us, all that fight and now new cancer somewhere else, her stomach.”

The update went on to say that the process the past couple months has been dreadful on Herring. She’s had bad stomach swelling preventing her from eating at times, and if not that, she has horrid pain daily.

Following this Herring was told not to take her chemo regimen at home anymore. After seeing her doctor Herring was put on a new chemo regimen, starting her battle against the terrible disease all over. This update was made by her mom only a few days ago on May 10th.

“The past couple months has been pretty rough on her,” her mom said. “I ask that everyone please keep her in your prayers as this fight continues and she keeps the strength to battle this terrible monster. She is one strong woman and I’m so proud of her! Long as there’s breath in me, I’ll be right by her side through it all! I love you sweet girl.”

This is where the family’s plea to the community comes in as they will be hosting the “Benefit For Amber Michelle Herring” this coming weekend.

The benefit takes place this Saturday, May 20, at the Turkey Fire Department on 390 N. Main St., Turkey. During the event will be a plate sale with BBQ, boiled potatoes, string beans and there’ll be pound cake. Plates are $11 for one or buy two for $16.

The “Benefit For Amber Michelle Herring” starts at 11 a.m. and runs until they’re sold out.

“Please if everyone will share this, please come out to support my daughter,” Tonya said on her Facebook. “This means so much to all us especially Amber and the babies as she is fighting this terrible disease everyday! Any donations are welcomed.”

For those who can’t make the benefit, there is currently a GoFundMe available for Herring with a goal of $15,000. As of the writing of this story it had only raised $1,205 and had just 19 donors.

The link to her GoFundMe page is gofund.me/ecddbc67. Donations can be given directly to Herring as well through her Cash app $ambaababy or Venmo @Amber-Michelle3121.

Also for any who may miss this benefit, another is being planned for Herring in July, though a date isn’t set yet. It will be joint hosted by the Cancer Society, Grateful Shed and the Blue Sheperds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Riding Club.

“There is no way to predict how long Amber will continue to carry this,” Kayla Williams, Herring’s GoFundMe organizer said. “She has three beautiful kids — 12, 5 and 1 — these babies need their mommy! We want her to focus on getting better and not having to deal with unnecessary stress, like how she’s going to pay her bills or buy her children school supplies and diapers.”

“She’s had a hard time being able to qualify for assistance, so every little bit helps tremendously,” she continued. “No one should ever have to bare this kind of pain. If you cannot donate monetarily, we would greatly appreciate continued prayers for Amber and for our family. She WILL beat this.”

“This disease being so unexpected and severe has taken a huge toll on her, not only physically, but emotionally. Through it all, she has remained strong for her babies and we are all proud of her!”

