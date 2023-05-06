Hubb’s delivers ‘Ag in the Classroom’

Students from 4th grade classes across the county got to enjoy a fun, educational field trip this past Wednesday as each gathered with their teachers at Hubb’s Farm for Pork Field Day.

That day a total of 222 students from Union Intermediate, Roseboro Elementary and Clement Elementary toured around Hubb’s playing on the attractions and cruising on hayrides. Not to mention they got to enjoy lunch in the outdoors.

It wasn’t just fun and games though as the big draw of the event was in them being educated all day about pork production in Sampson County and North Carolina. Out at Hubb’s hog houses farming industry professionals and leaders were waiting on students to teach them first hand knowledge about the day to day activities that go into pork production and raising pigs.

This event was apart of Ag in the Classroom, an initiative that seeks to improve agricultural literacy — awareness, knowledge and appreciation among PreK-12 teachers and their students. That being the case, the classes that day were staggered into groups of 24 that rotated between five different learning stations dedicated to different aspect of the field.

The topics covered during Pork Field Day were vastly varied and included a multitude of subject. There was Pork Parts, which was a show and tell about products made from pigs; and a session on Pig Health, which covered demonstration on daily activities, characteristics of healthy pigs and even an review on a pig veterinarian worksheet. At the, Nutrient Cycle, station they got to see an actual lagoon and learn about it’s purpose and functions. That spot also had a build your own lagoon snack, which was just chocolate.

The other two stations involved Balanced Meals, where students learned about what pigs eat and how feed is delivered to farms. The other was a Q and A session, Ask A Farmer, where they reviewed general pig facts and terms, learned the importance of the pork industry to Sampson County and got to ask actual farmers any questions about pig farming.

To top it off, after the lessons were over each child got a small bag to take home that had bunch of items such as a NCFB (North Carolina Farm Bureau) Ag in the Classroom Pork Ag Mag, an “I love NC Pork” bracelet, an “Everything but the Oink” bookmark/magnet, HI-CHEW candy and much. Each teacher even got a reusable We Care grocery bag with items.

There were numerous volunteers that made this day as successful as it was such as Tammy Peterson of Hubb’s and Eileen Coite at Sampson’s Cooperative extension who spearheaded the event. Not to mention the many members of the Hubb’s staff that were constantly running around with students. The Farm Bureau Women’s Committee sponsored lunch and Tom Jackson of Midway Grillin’ provided BBQ pork with sides for volunteers.

The volunteer teachers that taught at the different stations included Rhonda Campbell, Wendy Dorman, Deborah Johnson, Jan Archer, Dr. Wren Matthis, Keith Butler, Andrew Royal, James Lamb, Dave Elkin, Steve Matthis, Tom Jackson, Joseph Poteat, Mark Knauer, John Peterson, Brandon Warren and Chad Herring.

