For any worried about parking don’t be, the outside of the new location has been completely transformed to address that concern.

Even though there’s still work to be done Matthews Gifts has launched it’s “soft opening” and is customer ready. These are but a few inside shots of what await those that visit their new location.

Even though there’s still work to be done Matthews Gifts has launched it’s “soft opening” and is customer ready. These are but a few inside shots of what await those that visit their new location.

Even though there’s still work to be done Matthews Gifts has launched it’s “soft opening” and is customer ready. These are but a few inside shots of what await those that visit their new location.

Even though there’s still work to be done Matthews Gifts has launched it’s “soft opening” and is customer ready. These are but a few inside shots of what await those that visit their new location.

The staff of Matthews Gifts were all smile in this photo they posted on their Facebook page of the first morning open in the new location.

Pictured is Joyce Owen, the current owner and operator of Matthews Gifts. Owen has run the business since 2020 and will continue to head it in it’s new location.

Devoted fans and patrons of Matthews Gifts have reason to rejoice as the next chapter in the long-running business, which has served the community for decades, has begun.

Matthews Gifts has been operated by Joyce Owen since 2020 when she purchased it from former owner Jimmy Matthews. Owen worked with Matthews for over 20 years and was entrusted the business with Matthews retiring.

Since her takeover Owen has been working hard to elevate the legacy that has become Matthews Gifts. She’d took a major step towards that goal when she officially decided to move the business from it’s longstanding spot beside Matthews Drug to a new location in Downtown Clinton.

That’s right, Matthews Gifts has moved and will now be located at 308 College St which is at the former site of the Bee Hive. For those that have been wondering and waiting on when they’ll be able to start shopping there again the wait is already over. The doors are open now following their “soft opening” earlier this week.

“Well, we made lots of progress today in our new location,” a post on their Facebook stated. “Computers/registers aren’t in place just yet so we need a bit more time to get prepared for our “soft opening”. The Matthews Gifts grand opening and building dedication will be later in May. We will keep you posted with important updates. We look forward to seeing you all soon!”

That was posted on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning this statement was posted, “Opening TODAY at 10 a.m. We have missed our customers and friends. See you soon!”

As for how Owen herself feels about finally being back open, she was very thankful to finally be in place and serving her customers once again.

“We are just rejuvenated to see our customers again, we have felt so much encouragement from them the entire time,” she said. “We’ve had so many people tell us that they were praying for us, they prayed it all went well and was safe and we’ve felt those prayers.”

“It’s just good to see him again and get that encouragement in person,” Owen added. “We missed being open and some of the fatigue I felt is gone because we’re back open doing the things that we feel very much called to do.”

Even though they’ve changed location Owen mention that their hours of operation have not changed which are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Something also interesting that she shared was now that they’re in the new spot they’ll be active in partaking in the many activities that happen throughout the year downtown. Also that they’ll occasion have extended hours to fit customer needs during those event.

While the grand opening is later in May there isn’t a set day at this moment as they’re awaiting the sign to go up on the shop. In the meantime, to find out all the upcoming updates and happening surrounding Matthews Gifts going forward visit their Facebook, www.facebook.com/matthewsgifts

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.