Heads were bowed in prayer all across the country Thursday for National Prayer Day. Students and parents gathered at Harrells Christian Academy that day to commune with one another and shared in the blessings of prayer to celebrate the day. The same was done in Clinton and Roseboro for members of the community. Those that attended congregated at the Farmers Market that afternoon to receive and listen to prayer for spiritual leaders across the county. There was a full crowd of faithful prayer warriors that stayed for the whole event which lasted almost an hour. Courtesy Photo

Heads were bowed in prayer all across the country Thursday for National Prayer Day. Students and parents gathered at Harrells Christian Academy that day to commune with one another and shared in the blessings of prayer to celebrate the day. The same was done in Clinton and Roseboro for members of the community. Those that attended congregated at the Farmers Market that afternoon to receive and listen to prayer for spiritual leaders across the county. There was a full crowd of faithful prayer warriors that stayed for the whole event which lasted almost an hour. Courtesy Photo

Heads were bowed in prayer all across the country Thursday for National Prayer Day. Students and parents gathered at Harrells Christian Academy that day to commune with one another and shared in the blessings of prayer to celebrate the day. The same was done in Clinton and Roseboro for members of the community. Those that attended congregated at the Farmers Market that afternoon to receive and listen to prayer for spiritual leaders across the county. There was a full crowd of faithful prayer warriors that stayed for the whole event which lasted almost an hour. Courtesy Photo

Heads were bowed in prayer all across the country Thursday for National Prayer Day. Students and parents gathered at Harrells Christian Academy that day to commune with one another and shared in the blessings of prayer to celebrate the day. The same was done in Clinton and Roseboro for members of the community. Those that attended congregated at the Farmers Market that afternoon to receive and listen to prayer for spiritual leaders across the county. There was a full crowd of faithful prayer warriors that stayed for the whole event which lasted almost an hour. Courtesy Photo

Heads were bowed in prayer all across the country Thursday for National Prayer Day. Students and parents gathered at Harrells Christian Academy that day to commune with one another and shared in the blessings of prayer to celebrate the day. The same was done in Clinton and Roseboro for members of the community. Those that attended congregated at the Farmers Market that afternoon to receive and listen to prayer for spiritual leaders across the county. There was a full crowd of faithful prayer warriors that stayed for the whole event which lasted almost an hour. Courtesy Photo

Heads were bowed in prayer all across the country Thursday for National Prayer Day. Students and parents gathered at Harrells Christian Academy that day to commune with one another and shared in the blessings of prayer to celebrate the day. The same was done in Clinton and Roseboro for members of the community. Those that attended congregated at the Farmers Market that afternoon to receive and listen to prayer for spiritual leaders across the county. There was a full crowd of faithful prayer warriors that stayed for the whole event which lasted almost an hour. Courtesy Photo