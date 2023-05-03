Newton Grove’s newest eatery offers treats galore

Owner and operator of Fast Lane, Victoria Bailey is waiting for customers with this same big smile at the newest hotspot eatery in Newton Grove.

Freshly baked cookies are just one of the many yummy treats customers can expect from Fast Lane.

Victoria Bailey, owner and operator, posing outside her new eatery Fast Lane, located around the circle in Newton Grove.

From vegan and vegetarian, to coffee and baked sweets like these, Fast Lane has you covered no matter your palette or diet.

These are just a small portion of what they have to offer. No matter your taste, Fast Lane’s vast menu has something for everyone.

Newton Grove is the place to be if you want to get a bite to eat or drink at the hottest new eatery in Sampson County — Fast Lane Eatery.

Fast Lane is located near the center of town around the circle right next to Sam’s Circle Mart. It’s housed at 302 E Weeks Circle, which is inside what use to be the Sof-T-Shop. Now that they’re fully operational, customers can come by for pick up or get delivery from a vast menu that has items to fit every palette imaginable.

“We do everything from breakfast all day, wraps, sandwiches, fries, tots and we have milkshakes, ice cream, fresh baked cookies and even cinnamon rolls,” said Victoria Bailey, owner and operator. “We’ve got espresso, so yes we’ve got coffee, and we’ve got the only espresso machine for 30 minutes. I did my homework — you’ve got to go to Mount Olive or Goldsboro otherwise.”

Following a certain style of diet or cutting out gluten and sugar, Fast Lane has you covered. Even if you’re the complete opposite Bailey said they’ve got all the carb-filled goodness you could ask for.

”There’s something for everyone on my menu,” Bailey said. “I don’t care if you are gluten free, keto, vegetarian, vegan or if you want a double bacon greasy cheeseburger — I got you. If you want a sugar free latte or a birthday cake Oreo frappe I still got you, there’s something for everyone.”

“I’m actually vegetarian myself, when I go to a restaurant I look at it as my money’s spent the same as everybody else and I just want to have good meals to. So that’s what you can expect to get here at Fast Lane.”

As for Bailey herself, she is a near and locally grown entrepreneur who opened Fast Lane back in 2019 in Charlotte which has expanded to Newton Grove — making this her second location.

”I’m pretty much a local. I was raised in Selma to Smithfield to Rosewood and I went to engineering school at Goldsboro actually,” she said. “My husband and I, we live about seven minutes out of town and I opened Fast Lane Eatery actually in December 2019. We have a Huntersville location in Charlotte. Funny thing about that is, I went to college in Charlotte, but I’m not from Charlotte. That’s a huge misconception I get all the time. I mean, my in-laws are 20 minutes down the road and everything.”

As for what brought her from the big city back to the countryside, Bailey said a headquarters close to home is something she’s always wanted.

“When we opened in December of 2019, we were actually located inside Toyota dealership,” she said. “So it was in this nice little niche area and I’ve always run it remotely. But since then I’ve always been looking for our headquarters and a home location.”

“I‘ve got to keep that work life balance because that seven hour commute was killing me,” she said with a laugh. “Going from seven hours to seven minutes is a world of difference. So really the first time I saw that building we’re in now I knew that was the spot that needed to be Fast Lane.”

While this opening marks their second Fast Lane wasn’t Bailey’s original pursuit while in school. It was during that time, however, while working at a coffee shop that her passion for the field was ignited.

“When I moved to Charlotte, I went to UNC Charlotte to become an architect and I learned I can really build a sandwich,” she said laughingly. “But, like every other college kid, I had to get a job. So I was working full time and going to school full time. Then I started at a little coffee shop called Jackson’s Java and I absolutely loved it and I was like — Man, I could do this forever.”

“So I went from that coffee shop to actually, funny enough, a company called Cappuccinos, that’s how I got my foot in the door,” Bailey continued. “I ran his business for a few years and then I gave him two months notice and moved to California for two years. Followed a guys out there, he broke my heart but it was fun and a little bit more exciting than working full time and going to school full time.”

While her endeavor in California didn’t turn out with a happy ending, it put her one step closer to Fast Lane. It is a dream that became reality when she made her way back home to North Carolina.

“While out there, I also worked at coffee shops and that’s where I started working with food more,” she said. “That’s really where I think a lot of our healthier influences on the menu came from.”

“After I came back to North Carolina, I started working for Cappuccinos again for about a year or so, left, then started working for another coffee shop,” Bailey said. “From there, I was running a store in Wilmington, Raleigh and Chapel Hill, so I was very familiar with running a business remotely at that point.”

“Then one day I get a call from the owner of Cappuccinos and we agreed on a deal where I basically got my foot in the door and that’s how I did it.”

Now that Fast Lane is up and running full time, Bailey said she has a lot in store not just in running the place, but for future events in the town as well.

”With Fast Lane I wanted something that says coffee and food in the same glance,” she said. “Really our idea is to be kind of cars and coffee themed so I hope to do more local events in the circle cause that helps every business. So it’s gonna bring in a lot of foot traffic.”

“This summer we’ll plan on having a lot of foreign coffee events and things like that to look out for as well.”

“Regardless of that our goal is to keep getting better, honestly,” she said. “Even my other store, we always keep improving and that’s something I hope people here will help us do. If you get something you don’t like, come back and let me know because otherwise we won’t know how to improve.”

To get a taste of the Fast Lane, to see their menu or to find out more information about the eatery check them out at www.fastlaneeatery.com

