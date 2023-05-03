Board approves targeted funding for 71 positions

While a market study looms, temporary targeted raises were approved Monday for Sampson County Sheriff’s personnel — more than 70 positions in the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center in all — addressing what county officials said have been ongoing “grave concerns” regarding vacancies in the department. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton called the move “a big step in the right direction.”

“Financial compensation for county employees and the Sheriff’s Department in particular has been a grave concern for months,” County Manager Ed Causey said during Monday’s regular monthly Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting.

In November, the county authorized the completion of a $50,000 comprehensive market study to evaluate compensation for all employees. That study should be available in the late May/June timeframe.

“It is the intent of the Board of Commissioners to promptly implement study findings when received, reviewed, and approved. At the same time, we acknowledge that the Sheriff’s Department and Detention have been particularly hard hit with vacancies,” Causey said, “Salary disparities are a significant part of the recruitment challenges.”

The proposal affects 71 positions in the Sheriff’s Office and 42 positions in the Detention Center, the estimated annual cost of the proposal, including fringes, amounting to $518,186 — $87,000 for May and June. Causey said that county staff was requesting that the proposal be retroactive to May 1.

The move was passed unanimously by the c0unty board.

“This effort can be effective,” Causey said of targeted raises. “At the same time, this kind of effort could lead to misunderstanding if everyone involved does not understand that the effort is temporary and intended to address a specific challenge. The sheriff has had grave concerns for his entire department for a considerable period of time. He has expressed concern that he needed to tackle the salaries of his entire department. We respect that view.”

Causey stressed that the raises were a temporary measure that will be further addressed with the implementation of the pay study.

The proposal includes all detention officers, deputies, sergeants and first sergeants. Part-time deputies and detention officers are not included in the proposal; however, those positions will be addressed with the pay study.

The targeted raises will add:

• $4,200 a year to law enforcement officers, specifically Deputy I (67), Deputy II (68), Deputy III (69), Sgt. (71), 1st Sgt. (72)

• $2,400 a year to Detention, Non-LEOs, specifically Detention Officer I (63), II (64) and III (65) and Detention Sgt. (67), and 1st Sgt. (68)

Cadets are not included in this proposal.

“From the county’s perspective, the market study is intended to create fairness for everyone,” said Causey, who offered a timeline leading up to the temporary raises proposal.

On March 8, the county manager communicated with Thornton and suggested to the sheriff that because vacancies were increasing, and the market study is forthcoming, that he might wish to consider some targeted increases as a temporary measure. Thornton agreed to evaluate, Causey said. On April 11, a specific recommendation was forwarded to the sheriff for his consideration. He reviewed the recommendation and met with Board Chairman Jerol Kivett and Causey on April 26.

“The sheriff proposed several changes, and these changes were found to be reasonable,” said Causey, noting again that the agreement, ultimately approved by the board, is temporary until the new market study is implemented.

On Tuesday afternoon, Thornton issued a press release via his Facebook page, saying the temporary pay bump was a “big step in the right direction.”

“Last night the commissioners took a big step in the right direction. I am grateful to them, and I would like, especially, to thank Commissioner Alan McLamb. He made the proposal that laid the groundwork for this step forward.

“Make no mistake, we haven’t solved every problem the Sheriff’s Office is wrestling with,” the sheriff’s statement continued. “We still face hurdles. But the Sheriff’s Office should now be able (to) move toward hiring the deputies and detention officers needed to fill vacancies. And, once the pay study study is done and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office salaries are made competitive, hopefully we will once again be able to fully staff the Sheriff’s Office.”

In December 2022, the board implemented 2.5% pay raises for all full-time and part-time county staff, effective Jan. 1, 2023, as well as approved offering hiring bonus for several “hard-to-fill” positions in a number of departments in an effort to recruit candidates to vacancies.

In a note included with the proposal attachment in the board’s Monday agenda, it states that the proposal replaces already approved signing bonuses.

County employee pay was a hot-button topic of discussion in 2022, as it has been in many other years, but for the better part of the past year Thornton was outspoken with elected leaders and county administrative staff over what he deemed low compensation issues that aren’t competitive with other counties, which he said has led to staff shortages.

“The sheriff has shared on numerous occasions via a multitude of social media posts that he is unable to recruit and retain enough road deputies and detention officers to maintain the safety of the citizens of Sampson County,” the statement reads. “His posts indicate that pay is the only issue because surrounding counties and municipalities offer higher salaries. This proposal addresses this presumed disparity based on the ongoing vacancies in the Sheriff’s Department and the Detention Center, and replaces already approved signing bonuses currently in effect.”

County government leaders said the Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, Health Department, EMS and others are short-staffed. They said they have sought to bump pay to meet with market demand, as well as aid in inflation and higher cost of living, but say the problem goes beyond compensation, which they said is just one factor in an increasingly difficult hiring process being experienced here and elsewhere.

In July 2021, the board approved a 5% raise for all employees. There was also a bump in moving some employees along the pay scale, at a cost of $500,000. In December 2021, a 2.1% bonus was approved for all employees working as of June 30, 2021. In January 2022, an additional 5% pay increase was approved for all employees. Detention Center employees also received a 5% pay raise in that timeframe, all in an effort to meet the market. Then the raises in December 2022 were implemented.

Causey said his goal is to deliver a recommended budget during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Sampson County Administrative Building.

“One of the things we have historically done is we try to line up to have the public hearing at the June regular board meeting,” Causey stated. “Then it is up to the commissioners to have as many budget meetings to discuss the budget to get it to the point where you are comfortable with approving it.”

That 2023-24 budget must be approved by June 30.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.