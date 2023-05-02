Bicyclist airlifted after riding in path of SUV

An 11-year-old was airlifted Monday after getting struck while on his bicycle at the busy intersection of College Street and Eastover Avenue. Police said the juvenile rode his bike in the path of an SUV.

The collision happened at 3:41 p.m. Monday.

The child, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to the Sampson Regional Medical Center by EMS to be airlifted, and was listed in stable condition for his injuries.

According to Clinton Police reports, a Jeep SUV being driven by a Raleigh man was traveling east on College Street through the intersection at Eastover Avenue, which is where the CVS and Walgreens are located. The SUV had a green light, police reports state.

The bicycle was traveling north from Eastover Avenue toward Beaman Street. It crossed the intersection in front of the SUV, which was only traveling 2 mph, according to reports.

No charges were brought in the incident.