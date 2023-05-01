A single-vehicle wreck late Sunday south of Clinton killed two people when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and split in half, according to N.C. Highway Patrol officials.

The wreck happened just before midnight at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Reedsford Road, southeast of Clinton.

According to Highway Patrol reports, the vehicle was traveling west on Reedsford Road and ran off the right side of the roadway before reentering the road “out of control” and running off the right side again. The vehicle struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree before it split in half coming to rest in a wooded area, patrol reports state.

The driver, identified as Lucas Ramos Garcia, 21, of Nicole Lane, Clinton, was found dead under the front half of the vehicle. The back seat passenger was ejected and found in the wooded area, also dead. The front seat passenger was flown to Wake Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Garcia was restrained in the vehicle. The front seat passenger has yet to be identified, and was wearing a seat belt.

The back seat passenger who passed away also has yet to be identified , and was not restrained in the vehicle, Highway Patrol officials said.